After Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi most charismatic leader: Rajinikanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
'I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,' he said.
'In democracy the opposition should also be strong,' he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday said that 2019 victory was victory for PM Modi.

“He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

 

Speaking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s appeal for resignation, Rajinikanth said that he should not resign and prove that he can do it.

“In democracy the opposition should also be strong,” he added.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, bjp, rajinikanth
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


