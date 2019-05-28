Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  In the first warm-up game, India’s batting order collapsed against the fury of Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult. (Photo: AFP) World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN warm-up match LIVE, Shikhar Dhawan departs
 
Nation Politics 28 May 2019 ‘No reshuffle, ...
Nation, Politics

‘No reshuffle, only filling up of 3 vacant posts’: Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published May 28, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
In an attempt to save his govt, Kumaraswamy has swung into action and is trying to pacify some disgruntled Congress legislators personally.
JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah on cabinet reshuffle. (Photo: File)
 JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah on cabinet reshuffle. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will reshuffle his cabinet to save the coalition government, the JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it would only be an expansion to fill three vacant posts.

"No reshuffle, it is a kind of expansion. Three (posts) are vacant. There is plan to fill them," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

 

On reports of some ministers being asked to resign to make way for the disgruntled, he said, "I'm not aware of it." According to reports, some Ministers may be asked to step down to make way for disgruntled legislators, with an aim to keep the government safe.

The Karnataka cabinet which met on Friday after the coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha polls, had discussed the issue, which may also come up at the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Wednesday and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal's meeting with Congress ministers this evening.

Out of 34 ministers, Congress and JD(S) have 22 and 12 respectively according to the coalition understanding. Currently, three posts are vacant, two from JD(S) and one from Congress.

Amid simmering discontent within the Congress, coalition leaders fear the BJP, spurred by the Lok Sabha poll outcome in which it bagged 25 of the 28 seats in the state, may poach some MLAs.

Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's visit to senior BJP leader S M Krishna's residence here in the presence of party state chief B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday had fuelled the speculation.

Jarkiholi, who has been hobnobbing with the BJP for some time, had threatened to resign from the party along with some MLAs after the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had predicted the collapse of the coalition and increase in its tally in the assembly after the LS poll results, claiming that 20-odd Congress MLAs were unhappy and may take any decision anytime. Coalition partners Congress and JD(S) managed to win one seat each in the Lok Sabha polls.

In an attempt to save his government, Kumaraswamy has swung into action and is trying to pacify some disgruntled Congress legislators personally.

The Chief Minister on Monday had met Jarkiholi's confidant and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, and is said to have promised to look into their issues, including Jarkiholi's induction into the cabinet.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, karnataka, siddaramaiah, cabinet, reshuffle
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Tirumala this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

M Veerappa Moily backs the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi’s win not a criteria to leave presidentship: Moily to Rahul

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong-JD(S) coalition struggles in K'taka, BJP battles for mid-term polls

BJP leader B S Yeddturappa and K'taka CM H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: File)

20 TMC councillors may join BJP

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

4 Congress turncoats who won on BJP tickets take oath as MLAs in Gujarat

While Chavda, Asha Patel, and Sabariya quit the Congress ahead of the LS elections, former MLA Raghavji Patel had joined BJP 2 years ago after voting against Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election held in August 2017. (Photo: File I Representational)

Newly-elected DMK MLAs takes oath after win in Tamil Nadu by-polls

Thirteen newly-elected Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) MLAs took oath on Tuesday at the state secretariat. (Photo: ANI)

11KV lines in Bangalore will go underground in 3-4 years, says K’taka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar on Tuesday said that to reduce the overhead transmission power lines and electrical poles in the city, the entire 11KV lines in Bangalore will be laid underground by another 3-4 years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham