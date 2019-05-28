Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

'Wait and see': Stalin on whether DMK will bring no-confidence motion in TN Assembly

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Earlier on Tuesday, 13 DMK leaders, who won in recently held by-polls, were administered oath of office by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal.
'Till now, the date of the assembly session in Tamil Nadu is not announced, after that announcement, we will take a decision (on bringing a no-confidence motion),' Stalin said at a press conference here. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Riding high on his party's recent electoral success, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin on Tuesday said that his party will take a decision on whether to bring a no-confidence motion against AIADMK led government in the state after the announcement of dates for the assembly session.

"You are going to watch what we are going to do. Till now, the date of the assembly session in Tamil Nadu is not announced, after that announcement, we will take a decision (on bringing a no-confidence motion)," Stalin said at a press conference here.

 

"Wait and see," said the DMK president, whose party thwarted the ruling AIADMK in recently held elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, 13 DMK leaders, who won in the recently held by-polls in the state, were administered the oath of office by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal.

In the recently concluded by-polls in 22 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu, DMK got 13 seats while AIADMK managed 9 seats.

Now, DMK's tally has reached 101 in the 234-member assembly, while AIADMK still remains in the majority with 123. The half-way mark in the assembly is 118.

In the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami-led AIADMK got only one seat while rival DMK bagged 23 and Congress eight. Two seats each went to CPI(M) and CPI, while a seat each was won by Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

 

