Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 28 May 2019 ‘Rahul’s ...
Nation, Politics

‘Rahul’s decision to quit suicidal, walking into BJP's trap’: RJD's Lalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 28, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Lalu’s RJD, which is now led by son, Tejashwi was decimated in Bihar, failing to get even one out of total 40 parliamentary seats.
He said the entire Opposition should take collective responsibility and introspect what went wrong. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 He said the entire Opposition should take collective responsibility and introspect what went wrong. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: Imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit following the devastating loss in the recent Lok Sahba polls, is “suicidal”, according to reports. Congress this time has won only 52 seats out of the total of 542 parliamentary seats while the PM Modi led NDA won 352.

“Rahul’s offer to resign is suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India,” the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who is serving a jail term in Ranchi in a fodder scam case, wrote in The Telegraph.

 

Lalu’s RJD, which is now being led by his son, Tejashwi Yadav was decimated in the state, failing to get even one out of the state’s 40 parliamentary seats. The party which contested on 19 seats in alliance with Congress, HAM(S), VIP and RLSP, posted its worst performance ever since its inception in 1997 after breaking out of the Janata Dal.

The RJD leader in his analysis wrote that Rahul Gandhi resigning would amount to walking into the BJP trap. “The moment someone beyond the Gandhi-Nehru family replaces Rahul, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah brigade will paint the new leader as ‘puppet’ remotely controlled by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi…why should Rahul give such opportunity t his political detractors,” Prasad wrote.

He said the entire Opposition should take collective responsibility and introspect what went wrong.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, lalu prasad yadav, congress, rjd, rahul resignation
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs. (Photo: Representational)

Goa House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

'In democracy the opposition should also be strong,' he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi most charismatic leader: Rajinikanth

BJP leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo: PTI)

Gambhir criticises attack on Muslim youth, Tiwari calls comment 'innocent'

The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging. (Representational Image)

Dr Payal suicide case: Head of Gynaecology dept suspended until further notice



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Goa House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs. (Photo: Representational)

Gambhir criticises attack on Muslim youth, Tiwari calls comment 'innocent'

BJP leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo: PTI)

Priyanka, Sachin Pilot meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and party general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal were also present at Gandhi's residence. (Photo: ANI)

Jagan Reddy meets bureaucrats, party leaders; transfers expected

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah says Karnataka coalition strong, dismisses Yeddyurappa's claim

In a series of tweets, he also said the people's mandate was for continuation of the BJP-led government at the Centre and not for 'toppling' the state government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham