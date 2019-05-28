Setback for Mamata: 2 TMC MLAs, more than 50 councillors join BJP

They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In a setback for Mamata Banerjee, three Trinamool Congress legislators, including Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy and more than 50 councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

TMC's Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)'s Debendra Nath Roy were the other MLAs from the state who joined the saffron party along with several councillors, BJP leader Anil Baluni said.

Subhrangshu Roy was suspended by the TMC for his "anti-party" activities after the Lok Sabha results were announced.

Senior party leaders, including West Bengal party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, were present at the party headquarters for the occasion.

Photo: ANI | Twitter

"Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joining in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," Vijayvargiya asserted.

Before the announcement, he had said that "such joining will continue in future as well".

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC fell to 22 seats from 34, while the BJP's tally zoomed to 18 from two.