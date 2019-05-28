Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  In the first warm-up game, India’s batting order collapsed against the fury of Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult. (Photo: AFP) World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN warm-up match LIVE, KL Rahul scores fifty
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 Setback for Mamata: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Setback for Mamata: 2 TMC MLAs, more than 50 councillors join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2019, 4:29 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
'Like elections were held in 7 phases in WB, joining in BJP will also happen in seven phases,' Vijayvargiya asserted.
They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 They joined the BJP at the party's headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In a setback for Mamata Banerjee, three Trinamool Congress legislators, including Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy and more than 50 councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

TMC's Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)'s Debendra Nath Roy were the other MLAs from the state who joined the saffron party along with several councillors, BJP leader Anil Baluni said.

 

Subhrangshu Roy was suspended by the TMC for his "anti-party" activities after the Lok Sabha results were announced.

Senior party leaders, including West Bengal party in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, were present at the party headquarters for the occasion.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

"Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joining in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase," Vijayvargiya asserted.

Before the announcement, he had said that "such joining will continue in future as well".

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC fell to 22 seats from 34, while the BJP's tally zoomed to 18 from two.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, mamata banerjee, tmc, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Dr Arun Gadre (Photo: Facebook)

Eminent doctor forced to say 'Jai Shree Ram'

Narendra Modi and Imran Khan are scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan next month. (Photo: File)

Internal politics: Pakistan on no invite for Imran Khan to PM Modi oath ceremony

Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to implement measures to control the country's rising population on the ground that it was the root cause behind rise in crimes, pollution and dearth of resources and jobs. (Photo: File)

HC agrees to hear plea seeking implementation of two-child norm in India

2 militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (Photo: File I Representational)

2 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

Elaborating on the process of creating this piece of art, Rao said he collected a bunch of tamarind seeds to be moulded in the shape of the cup. (Photo: ANI)
 

We're not hiding, let it be natural: Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC agrees to hear plea seeking implementation of two-child norm in India

Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to implement measures to control the country's rising population on the ground that it was the root cause behind rise in crimes, pollution and dearth of resources and jobs. (Photo: File)

2 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

2 militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (Photo: File I Representational)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

'Wait and see': Stalin on whether DMK will bring no-confidence motion in TN Assembly

'Till now, the date of the assembly session in Tamil Nadu is not announced, after that announcement, we will take a decision (on bringing a no-confidence motion),' Stalin said at a press conference here. (Photo: File)

These laws are necessary: Giriraj backs Ramdev on population control statement

'Population control laws are necessary for the development of the country,' Giriraj said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham