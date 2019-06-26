News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, and gave a stern reply to Congress on various issues that were raised after President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament.

READ | Had Sardar Patel been 1st PM, Kashmir issue wouldn’t have existed: PM

Jaishankar, Pompeo meet: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday issued a joint statement after concluding bilateral talks panning trade, terrorism, energy and defence cooperation.

READ | India will go by national interest: Jaishankar to Pompeo on missiles deal

Government on Pulwama: On Wednesday, the government told Parliament that there was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy said: “Jammu and Kashmir are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years.”

READ | No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Govt to Parliament

Imran Khan bans so-called "insults": As Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the verge of completion of one year in government, the “selected prime minister” criticism of the opposition and activists has infuriated the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, reported the New York Times. The phrase is used to indicate that Khan’s victory has been engineered by the military.

READ | Unable to bear Pakistan PM's criticism, official bans words

US treatment of migrants: Last week, the federal government told a panel of Ninth Circuit appellate judges that US border detention facilities are “safe and sanitary”, even though migrant children are denied soap and toothbrushes.

READ | 'No soap, toothbrush, blanket: US treatment of border migrants worse than Taliban's'

Siddaramaiah not to be found: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress legislator from Badami, is likely to visit the constituency, days after people started "where is our MLA" campaign, sources said on Wednesday.

READ | After ‘where is our MLA’ campaign, Siddaramaiah to visit constituency

Mohua Moitra takes on government: In one of the fiercest speech in recent parliamentary history, first-time Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took on the government point-by-point. She stole the limelight in Parliament with her maiden speech opposing the Motion of Thanks on June 25.

READ | India being torn apart: First-time TMC MP Mohua Moitra takes on govt

Tamil Nadu water crisis: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Wednesday said a fifth reservoir that would help quench the thirst of Chennaiites was nearing completion. The chief minister made the remarks at a review meeting of various works undertaken by the Public Works Department, including the creation of the reservoir in nearby Tiruvallur district.

READ | TN water crisis: 'Work on fifth reservoir nearing completion,' says CM K Palaniswami

Kumaraswamy loses his cool: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool when employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district blocked his convoy to submit a list of their grievances.

READ | Watch: Karnataka CM loses cool as power station workers block his convoy

Mandya farmer protest: The farmers protest in Mandya entered the sixth day on Wednesday. The farmers have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

READ | Bengaluru: Mandya farmers' protest over water crisis enters 6th day

Samant Goel new chief of RAW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed Samant Goel as the next chief of India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Arvind Kumar as the Director, Intelligence Bureau.

READ | PM appoints Samant Goel as next chief of RAW, Arvind Kumar as IB Director