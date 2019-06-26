Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 Bengaluru: Mandya fa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Mandya farmers' protest over water crisis enters 6th day

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
The farmers have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.
Farmers in Maddur, Mandya also held a protest inside the Water Management Board campus, demanding drinking water for irrigation. (Photo: ANI)
 Farmers in Maddur, Mandya also held a protest inside the Water Management Board campus, demanding drinking water for irrigation. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The farmers protest in Mandya entered the sixth day on Wednesday. The farmers have been demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their produce.

"At this moment we are facing a deficit of water in our reservoirs. We have 75-80 TMC of water in our Cauvery reservoir. It's not possible to release water to them. But we are requesting the government to release water to our standing crops and for our animals. If not we will continue our protest and we are thinking further possibilities," farmers' leader Darshan Puttananiah told ANI.

 

Farmers in Mandya have been protesting since last five days, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday shifted the onus to the Centre and asked it to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to resolve the issue.

"Supreme Court has also granted permission to the state to release the water at the time of emergency. Now we have 80 TMC of water and we are demanding water for our standing crops and animals. State government should look into this matter and must release water to save the life of animals and farmers in Mandya region," farmers leader Ravi Ganiga told ANI.

Tamil Nadu, which too has been grappling with the scarcity of water, on Thursday demanded that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the CWMA.

Participating in a meeting of the committee, chaired by its head Naveen Kumar, officials from Tamil Nadu said the Cauvery Water Management Board on May 21 had recommended release of 9.19 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic) feet of water without delay.

Farmers in Maddur, Mandya also held a protest inside the Water Management Board campus, demanding drinking water for irrigation.

...
Tags: farmers protest, karnataka protest
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Nitish Kumar had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar AES deaths: Families of 4 children get Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia

'Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same,' the leader said, on condition of anonymity. (Photo: File)

TRS may abstain during voting on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha: Telangana CM

A day after the human wall of women was organised by the ruling front on January 1, two women had trekked the holy hills and offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala temple issue led to LS poll debacle: CPI(M)

Mandaviya holds the Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers portfolios. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides bicycle to Parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 poised to be Apple Watch killer

As of now, there is no word on what this device looks like as there have been no leaked images or mocked-up renders of the same. (Photo: Future)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN water crisis: 'Work on fifth reservoir nearing completion,' says CM K Palaniswami

Palaniswami, who holds the PWD portfolio, said 95 percent of construction work of the new dam has been completed. (Photo: File)

Watch: Karnataka CM loses cool as power station workers block his convoy

The Chief Minister then left the place. (Photo: File)

A dozen assailants attack security guards in Ghaziabad

Dressed in a mustard yellow T-shirt, the perpetrator destroyed a slip vending machine and smashed the glass of the security station room. (Photo: ANI)

Narrow escape for security personnel as naxals trigger blasts

Later, two live IEDs, each weighing 4 kg, were recovered from the spot by security forces, Garg said, adding that the explosives were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). (Photo: Representational image)

Had Sardar Patel been 1st PM, Kashmir issue wouldn’t have existed: PM

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham