Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 Watch: Karnataka CM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Karnataka CM loses cool as power station workers block his convoy

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Kumaraswamy shouted at a group of workers who approached him. He was in Raichur for his 'Grama Vastavya' (village stay) programme.
The Chief Minister then left the place. (Photo: File)
 The Chief Minister then left the place. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool when employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district blocked his convoy to submit a list of their grievances.

Kumaraswamy shouted at a group of workers who approached him. The Chief Minister was in Raichur for his 'Grama Vastavya' (village stay) programme.

 

"You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I baton-charge you? Leave the place," he told the YTPS employees, leaving onlookers shocked. The Chief Minister then left the place.

Later, Kumaraswamy told a television channel that he had sought 15 days time to address the workers' grievances but they blocked the road which made him angry.

He asked if the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked would anyone accept it. This government is tolerant, but it is not incapable and knows how to deal with situations, said the 59-year-old Chief Minister.

He will spend the night at a government higher primary school in Karegudda under Manvi Taluk of the district as part of his 'Grama Vastavya' programme.

This is the Chief Minister's second such stay, the first was in Chandaraki village in Yadgiri district.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP condemned the chief minister's outburst and threatened to stage state-wide agitations if Kumaraswamy did not apologise to the masses. BJP MLC and spokesperson N Ravi Kumar said Kumaraswamy seemed to have forgotten that he is the chief minister of 6.5 crore people of the state and not only of some Janata Dal (Secular) workers and legislators.

Kumar said the Chief Minister's act was against democracy. "This is against democracy. The chief minister should immediately seek an apology from the people. He should call them and hear them. If this continues, the BJP will agitate against him across the state," Kumar told PTI. He reminded the Chief Minister that the purpose of the "Grama Vastavya" programme was to address the grievances of farmers, workers, women, children and people at large.

...
Tags: h d kumaraswamy, narendra modi, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The policy aims to encourage the participation of the private sector and provide investment opportunities to set up solar power projects in the state. It also aims to support in providing environment-friendly and affordable power for all. (Photo: Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh plans to incorporate 1500 MW solar projects by next year

Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, an official order said. (Photo: File)

Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The Home minister is slated to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah in J&K to review security situation for Amarnath Yatra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 poised to be Apple Watch killer

As of now, there is no word on what this device looks like as there have been no leaked images or mocked-up renders of the same. (Photo: Future)
 

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, 'My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

A dozen assailants attack security guards in Ghaziabad

Dressed in a mustard yellow T-shirt, the perpetrator destroyed a slip vending machine and smashed the glass of the security station room. (Photo: ANI)

Narrow escape for security personnel as naxals trigger blasts

Later, two live IEDs, each weighing 4 kg, were recovered from the spot by security forces, Garg said, adding that the explosives were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). (Photo: Representational image)

Had Sardar Patel been 1st PM, Kashmir issue wouldn’t have existed: PM

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala: 2 inmates escape from women's prison, search intensified

Their absence was noticed when a head count was taken. (Photo: Representational)

No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Govt to Parliament

On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham