Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 No intelligence fail ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Govt to Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Reddy said, 'All agencies are working in coordinated manner and intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies.'
On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Photo: PTI | File)
 On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the government told Parliament that there was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack. 

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy said: “Jammu and Kashmir are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years.”

 

He further added, "All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider."

On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.  

...
Tags: pulwama attack, home ministry, jem, rajya sabha


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The policy aims to encourage the participation of the private sector and provide investment opportunities to set up solar power projects in the state. It also aims to support in providing environment-friendly and affordable power for all. (Photo: Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh plans to incorporate 1500 MW solar projects by next year

Amitabh Kant was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, an official order said. (Photo: File)

Amitabh Kant gets two-year extension as Niti Aayog CEO

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The Home minister is slated to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah in J&K to review security situation for Amarnath Yatra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 poised to be Apple Watch killer

As of now, there is no word on what this device looks like as there have been no leaked images or mocked-up renders of the same. (Photo: Future)
 

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, 'My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Narrow escape for security personnel as naxals trigger blasts

Later, two live IEDs, each weighing 4 kg, were recovered from the spot by security forces, Garg said, adding that the explosives were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). (Photo: Representational image)

Had Sardar Patel been 1st PM, Kashmir issue wouldn’t have existed: PM

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala: 2 inmates escape from women's prison, search intensified

Their absence was noticed when a head count was taken. (Photo: Representational)

Never disrespected any athlete, says Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij

'We have not insulted any sportsmen in the state. In fact, we give them the highest winning amount in India. We give them the best job opportunities,' Vij told reporters. (Photo: ANI)

'Indo-US more than partner nations, will help the globe together': Pompeo

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham