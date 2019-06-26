'Indo-US are more than partner nations, will help the globe together': Pompeo

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday issued a joint statement after concluding bilateral talks panning trade, terrorism, energy and defence cooperation.

Addressing the media, S Jaishankar said, “We discussed a number of bilateral and global issues, on terrorism, I took the opportunity to express our appreciation for the strong support that we have received from the Trump administration, what we say is really zero tolerance for cross border terrorism.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “India and the United States have a strategic partnership and that is actually based on deep and broad convergence which has been steadily growing over last many years.”

“We can see each other not just as bilateral partners, but something much bigger than that, so that we can help each other all around the world,” Pompeo said.