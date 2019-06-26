Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 26 Jun 2019 After ‘where i ...
Nation, Politics

After ‘where is our MLA’ campaign, Siddaramaiah to visit constituency

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 6:43 pm IST
According to the sources, Siddaramaiah used only 2 lakh from the 2 crore MLA fund in 2018-19.
Siddaramaiah, who had won the Assembly elections from Badami, has not visited the constituency even after people requested him to attend various programs. (Photo: File)
 Siddaramaiah, who had won the Assembly elections from Badami, has not visited the constituency even after people requested him to attend various programs. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress legislator from Badami, is likely to visit the constituency, days after people started "where is our MLA" campaign, sources said on Wednesday.

However, no official statement was issued on the campaign, sources said that after becoming MLA, Siddaramaiah spent most of his time in Bengaluru and Mysore preparing for the upcoming mid-term elections in the state.

 

According to the sources, Siddaramaiah used only 2 lakh from the 2 crore MLA fund in 2018-19.

Siddaramaiah, who had won the Assembly elections from Badami, has not visited the constituency even after people requested him to attend various programs, sources said.

...
Tags: karnataka, badami, siddaramaiah, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

( Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

He alleged that govt suffers from 'megalomania', claiming it used its advertisement measures to pressure the media. (Photo: ANI)

Govt using suppressive tactics against media: Cong leader in Lok Sabha

The Home minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. (Photo: ANI)

Shah reviews security situation in J-K on his maiden official visit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Kia Seltos: 5 things you should now

The South Korean carmaker will become the second new brand to enter India this year after MG Motor.
 

After fight with Tusshar, I called the cops, reveals Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘Social media consumed me’: 29-year-old US YouTube celebrity who was found dead

The day before he went missing, he had unsettled his fans by posting an eight-minute video voicing suicidal thoughts. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's next target is to form govt in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The BJP leader also accused KCR of promoting himself instead of working for Telangana's development. (Photo: PTI/File)

Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a conjecture: Farooq Abdullah

Contending that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre. (Photo: File)

Karnataka Mahila Cong holds protest demand ban on EVMs

Sowmya Reddy, MLA, said, 'Every progressive country has ballot paper elections and we too should go back to ballot paper for the sake of transparency'. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP ran parallel administration in WB during LS polls,' says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee further stated that the Opposition parties need to come together against the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

TRS may abstain during voting on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha: Telangana CM

'Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same,' the leader said, on condition of anonymity. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham