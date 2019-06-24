News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Cricket World Cup 2019

Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

S Jaishankar formally joins BJP: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of working president J P Nadda at Parliament House.

 

Read | S Jaishankar formally joins BJP in presence of J P Nadda

Deccan Chronicle celebrated 20 years of Kargil War: The Kargil war was one of the fiercest conflict between India and Pakistan. This year India will be celebrating 20 years of the Kargil War on July 26.

Read | 20 years of Kargil War: Facts about the 1999 India-Pakistan conflict

Proceedings in Lok Sabha begin: The BJP came back to power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "very big salesman" while the Congress failed to market its product in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Monday.

Read | If Sonia, Rahul guilty in 2G, they should have been in jail: Adhir Chowdhury

Barmer Pandaal collapse: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited the spot in Barmer where a 'pandaal' collapsed which claimed lives of 14 people.

Read | Pandaal collapse: Gehlot announces 5L compension to kin of deceased, 2L to injured

More leads in Dabholkar murder: In connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday submitted before the special court in Pune that the agency interrogated lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in the murder after some information was received from his laptops.

Read | More leads in Dabholkar, Lankesh murders as CBI delves deeper

Dhanoa mixes no words: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has hit out at Pakistan on Monday over Pakistan’s continuous support to terrorism in a press conference here.

Read | Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa hits out at Pakistan on terrorism

Judge against judge: Months after an in-house panel found an Allahabad High Court judge, Justice SN Shukla, guilty of misconduct, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a motion for his removal.

Read | CJI writes to PM Modi to remove Allahabad HC judge

Supreme Court on Encephalitis: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response within seven days from the Centre and the Bihar government on the issue of the deaths of more than 100 children in Muzaffarpur due to the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Read |  Respond within 7 days on encephalitis deaths: SC to Centre, Bihar, UP govts

Ban on disposal of unclaimed bodies: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar imposed a ban on the practice of disposing unclaimed bodies at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on Monday. After the undergoing investigation, stern action would be taken against those found guilty, Manoj Kumar said.

Read | SSP Manoj Kumar imposes ban on disposing unclaimed bodies at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur

Break up of BSP-SP alliance: In a string of tweets, Bahujan Samaj Party’s chief Mayawati on Monday said that the BSP would fight all elections, big and small, on its own.

Read | End of Mahagathbandhan: Miffed at Akhilesh, Mayawati to go it alone

New leader of Opposition:  Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar appointed as the new leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Read | Vijay Wadettiwar appointed as new leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

TRS leader praises KCR: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is the uncompromising guardian of the state's interests and does not hesitate to fight with the Centre, any political party or even God in protecting it, a senior leader said on Monday.

Read | KCR doesn’t hesitant to fight with anyone, not even God: TRS leader

Water crisis in Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin joined the protest held by party workers in Chepak, Tamil Nadu against the state government over water scarcity in the city. DMK MP TR Baalu on Monday gave a notice in Lok Sabha over water scarcity issue in Tamil Nadu.

Read | Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

Congress raises RBI independence issue over deputy governor's resignation: This is the second high-profile exit from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last seven months. "RBI Governor, Viral Acharya's resignation comes just six months before his tenure was due to end; could his abrupt decision have anything to do with his stance on reaffirming the RBI's independence from the current government," the Congress questioned.            

Read | Congress raises RBI independence issue over deputy governor's resignation

Congress blames JD(S) for Lok Sabha defeat: Congress leader K H Muniyappa has blamed Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for the Congress-JD(S) coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that stitching an alliance with HD Deve Gowda's party cost dearer, amidst deep fissures in the ruling front in Karnataka.

Read |  Coalition proved costly for both Cong, JD(S): K H Muniyappa

US presidential elections: US President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Sunday his chances of retaining the White House in 2020 would be strengthened if Democratic lawmakers start impeachment proceedings against him.

Read | Donald Trump says re-election ‘easier’ if he is impeached

Trump's visit to South Korea: US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this week to discuss ways to revive nuclear talks with North Korea, the South's presidential Blue House said on Monday.

Read | Donald Trump to visit South Korea to hold summit with Moon Jae-in

Buddhist monk supports stoning of Muslims: Muslims in Sri Lanka say they fear new attacks after a top Buddhist monk called for violence against members of the religious minority, claiming a Muslim doctor had sterilised thousands of Buddhist women.

Read | Sri Lankan Buddhist monk calls for stoning on Muslims after Easter bombings

Istanbul’s controversial mayoral elections: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a bruising defeat on Sunday as the opposition candidate in Istanbul's controversial mayoral election re-run romped to victory.

Read | Turkish President Erdogan's party loses Istanbul mayoral elections

G-20 summit: China said on Monday it will not allow discussion on Hong Kong at the G20 this week even as US President Donald Trump plans to raise the city's mass protests during his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Read | 'Won't allow discussion on Hong Kong at G-20 summit,' says China

 

 

 

 

