Jharkhand mob lynching: Five men have been arrested and two policemen suspended. Police on the lookout for more accused.(Photo: Representational)

Mumbai: Five men have been arrested and two police officers have been suspended amid the outrage ver the mob attack on 24 year old, Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand last week.

As reported by NDTV, the police is on the lookout of atleast one more accused in the case.