KCR doesn’t hesitant to fight with anyone, not even God: TRS leader

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is the uncompromising guardian of the state's interests and does not hesitate to fight with the Centre, any political party or even God in protecting it, a senior leader said on Monday.

The party's activists should take out this message to every home in Telangana, TRS working president K T Rama Rao said at an event in his Assembly constituency-Sircilla, where the foundation stone for a TRS office was laid.

"We should all get one thought, that TRS is ‘Srirama raksha' (divine protection) for Telangana as long as a leader like KCR and the party called TRS existed. It is our responsibility to take this to every village, every home and every heart," he said.

"Because, our leader KCR would not hesitate to fight, not only with the Central government, any political party or even with God in putting up an uncompromising fight in the matter of protecting the interests of Telangana," Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, added.

Foundation stones were laid for TRS offices across the state on Monday. Election after election has proved that TRS had the complete confidence of Telangana people, Rama Rao said.

The construction of party offices would be completed by Dasara during October and they are planned to be inaugurated on the day of the festival, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy had said.

The TRS state committee, which met here recently, allocated Rs 19.20 crore for construction of party offices in 32 district headquarters, he had said. The party's state committee decided to construct the 32 district offices from its own funds which have been sanctioned, Reddy had said.

On June 27, the party would launch a membership drive. The drive would conclude by July 20, he said, adding, it would be followed by training programmes for TRS activists.