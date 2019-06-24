Cricket World Cup 2019

More leads in Dabholkar, Lankesh murders as CBI delves deeper

The court remanded Sanjiv Punalekar to judicial custody till July 6 and it will hear his bail application on June 25.
Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013 during his morning walk. His alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure have been arrested. (Photo: File/PTI)
Pune: In connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday submitted before the special court in Pune that the agency interrogated lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in the murder after some information was received from his laptops.

The investigative agency asked the court to send Punalekar to judicial custody which the court agreed to. The court remanded Punalekar to judicial custody till July 6 and the court will hear the bail application filed by Punalekar on June 25, The Indian Express reported.

 

Punalekar and his aide, Sanatan Sanstha seeker Vikram Bhave were arrested by the CBI in the Dabholkar murder case on May 25. He was in the custody of CBI till June 4.

Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, during his morning walk. His alleged shooters Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure have been arrested.

Punalekar has been accused of advising Kalaskar on dismantling firearm used in the murder. The CBI believes that Kalaskar was also an accomplice in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.

According to CBI, Kalaskar acted on the advice of Punalekar and dumped four pistols including the one used to kill Lankesh, in the Thane creek.

Punalekar filed a bail application which was opposed by the CBI. The agency had on June 17 argued that Punalekar crossed his limits as a lawyer while allegedly advising his client Kalaskar to dismantle the firearms used for shooting at Dabholkar.

The CBI filed an application on June 19 before the court seeking his custody for investigation into data retrieved from his laptops.

On June 20, the CBI argued for custodial interrogation of Punalekar to probe a folder named ‘Dabholkar’ and an “incriminating letter” retrieved from his laptops seized on May 27.

