Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 If Sonia, Rahul guil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

If Sonia, Rahul guilty in 2G, they should have been in jail: Adhir Chowdhury

PTI/ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Chowdhury alleged the BJP government renamed several schemes initiated by the Congress government to benefit the poor.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on the government and Prime Minister Modi, with the Chair ordering expunging of some of his comments, considered unparliamentary. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on the government and Prime Minister Modi, with the Chair ordering expunging of some of his comments, considered unparliamentary. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP came back to power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "very big salesman" while the Congress failed to market its product in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Monday.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on the government and Prime Minister Modi, with the Chair ordering expunging of some of his comments, considered unparliamentary.

 

"Our Prime Minister is a very big salesman. We (Congress) have been unable to sell our product, that is why we lost (Lok Sabha elections)," he said. Taking a swipe at Union minister Pratap Sarangi, who had initiated the discussion, he said Sarangi crossed limits in his praise of Modi, inviting sharp reactions from the treasury benches as they referred to "India is Indira, Indira is India" remarks made by Congress leaders when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister.

Chowdhury said his party does not to criticise the President.

"We want to lambast government for its failure on various issues," he said. Targeting the Modi government, Chowdhury said the country is reeling under drought, but the government is not worried. He said BJP MPs did not take steps to alleviate miseries of the people as they think Modi will do everything.

"They think that praising Modi is sufficient, he will help them sail through (Modi baba par lagayenge),"he said. Chowdhury also reminded NDA members that several infrastructure projects were initiated by successive Congress governments.

He said several major public sector undertakings (PSUs) were also set up under the Congress rule.

Chowdhury alleged the BJP government renamed several schemes initiated by the Congress government to benefit the poor.

Hitting back at the BJP for alleging a scam in the sale of 2G spectrum, he said if there was a wrongdoing why were UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi not in jail. "Why are they still in Parliament", he quipped. He also dubbed the ruling dispensation as a "compliment- addicted government."

"Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G and coal allocation scams? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi behind the bars? You came to power by calling them thieves. Then, how are they sitting in the parliament," asked Chowdhury, newly-elected Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

The 2G scam dates back to 2007-2008 when the Congress party was in power. It relates to the grant of 2G spectrum licence allocations, which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer.

On the other hand, coal allocation scam relates to the allocation of coal blocks to private companies by the Central government between 1993 and 2010.

...
Tags: congress, bjp, lok sabha, narendra modi, adhir ranjan chowdhury
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

As many as 60 bombs were seized on Monday from Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district and eight people arrested in that connection, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Police seize 60 bombs in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, 8 held

The alliance, however, failed to make an impact in the politically crucial state. While the BSP managed to win ten seats, SP got five seats and RLD drew a blank. (Photo: File)

Mayawati's decision to go solo will weaken fight for social justice: SP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC. (Photo: ANI)
 

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'What's the proof?' asks Azam Khan on Mayawati's 'bad conduct' claim

'The alliance was stitched with mutual agreement. The coalition was stuck after much deliberation about its pros and cons. What can we do if she wants to contest elections alone?' Khan told media at the Parliament here. (Photo: File)

Trend to politicise such incidents is wrong: J'khand minister on mob lynching

'The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicise such incidents are wrong,' Singh told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Centre to provide CNG, PNG infrastructure in 406 districts: Pradhan

'The CNG and PNG infrastructure will be provided in 406 districts. After expanding these facilities, 70 per cent of the population will get clean energy,' Dharmendra Pradhan said. (Photo: File)

Union Cabinet approves amendments to two laws to strengthen NIA

The NIA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives. (Photo: File)

SUCI in Kolkata protests over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Marxist) or the SUCI were protesting outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham