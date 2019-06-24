Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 SSP Manoj Kumar impo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SSP Manoj Kumar imposes ban on disposing unclaimed bodies at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Hundreds of skeletal remains were discovered lying in open, in forest near SKMCH, which is treating cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar imposed a ban on the practice of disposing unclaimed bodies at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on Monday.

After the undergoing investigation, stern action would be taken against those found guilty, Manoj Kumar said.

 

Hundreds of skeletal remains were discovered lying in open, in a forest near SKMCH, which is grappling with cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). An investigation team of SKMCH hospital accompanied by policemen visited the spot on Saturday.

Dr Vipin Kumar from the hospital said: "Skeletal remains have been found here. Detailed information will be provided by the Principal."

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

Building Construction Minister in the government of Bihar, Ashok Chaudhary, on Sunday said that media is projecting the issue of skeletons found near Muzaffarpur hospital in a way different from reality.

Chaudhary said, "Sometimes bodies have no claimants so the government gives Rs 2,000 to the postmortem department to burn the bodies, which they don't do many times. A probe will reveal the truth behind this and the media is projecting it differently." (ANI)

SKMCH is currently battling with an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 130 on Sunday.

...
Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, sri krishna medical college and hospital, children deaths, skeletal remains, muzaffarpur
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘I cancelled all my meetings and came here to meet the victims and their family members, after having a telephonic discussion with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji. He asked me to send help as soon as possible,’ said Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary meets victims of 'Barmer pandal' tragedy

As per the report, he had misplaced the prize money lottery ticket but later found it in his desk drawer at a police station. (Representational Image)

'Prize money changed my life,' says Punjab constable who won Rs 2 crore lottery

Adult locust swarms can fly up to 150 kilometres in a day with the wind and adult insects can consume roughly their own weight in fresh food per day. A very small swarm eats as much in one day as about 35,000 people, posing a devastating threat to crops and food security. (Photo: ANI)

Authorities on alert after locust attack warning in Rajasthan

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon rains into the central state of Madhya Pradesh and the western state of Gujarat, the official said. (Photo: Representational)

Monsoon rains cover half of India: Weather official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Prize money changed my life,' says Punjab constable who won Rs 2 crore lottery

As per the report, he had misplaced the prize money lottery ticket but later found it in his desk drawer at a police station. (Representational Image)
 

Cuteness Overloaded: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's cosy picture breaking the internet

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: ‘Flying Wallendas’ cross Times Square on high wire in death-defying stunt

New York allowed the siblings to attempt Sunday's walk on the condition that they wear safety harnesses, a mandate Nik had said added physical weight and stress to the challenge. (Photo: AFP)
 

20 years of Kargil war: At Gwalior Air Base, IAF to ‘recreate’ Tiger Hill attack

The anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from July 25-27. (Photo: File)
 

Cat get stuck in washing machine for full cycle, survives

When Felix was brought into the emergency room, he had lost his vision and he had pneumonia due to his lungs being filled with water. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

After sarees and jackets, 'Modi mangoes' feature at Mango festival in Lucknow

Since PM Modi in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar spoke about his love for mangoes, many mango growers have named the fruit after his name. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue Line for few hours

Services on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station on June 21. (Photo: ANI)

'Praja Vedika will be demolished,' says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

After the TDP's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, Naidu wrote to new Chief Minister Reddy on June 5, urging him to allocate the building to him in the capacity of Leader of Opposition. (Photo: ANI)

Respond within 7 days on encephalitis deaths: SC to Centre, Bihar, UP govt

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a response on the deaths from the disease in the state. (Photo: File)

Pandaal collapse: Gehlot announces 5L compension to kin of deceased, 2L to injured

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited the spot in Barmer where a 'pandaal' collapsed which claimed lives of 14 people. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

20 years of Kargil war: At Gwalior Air Base, IAF to ‘recreate’ Tiger Hill attack

The anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from July 25-27. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham