News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Abhinandan Varthaman is back: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the IAF pilot who became the face of a tense military confrontation between India and Pakistan in February, has started flying MiG 21 jet again.

Read | After 6 months, IAF pilot Abhinandan returns to cockpit, starts flying MiG 21

Trump on terrorism: Countries like India, Iran, Russia and Turkey would have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan at some point of time, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, ruling that the job against terrorist is being done only by the United States some 7,000 miles away.

Read | Trump says India and other countries must fight terrorists in Afghanistan

Karnataka Cabinet: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the newly-appointed ministers will be allocated portfolios in a couple of days.

Read | Newly-appointed ministers will be allocated portfolios soon: Yediyurappa

YSR Congress-TDP tiff: Taking a dig at at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on floods, the YRS Congress said the former CM was only trying to politicise the issue and play a victim card.

Read | ‘Playing victim card’: YSR Congress hits out at Naidu over his flood remark

Update on Jeffrey Epstein case: Three women filed lawsuits on Tuesday accusing Jeffrey Epstein of raping them or subjecting them to other forced sex acts, including one case while he was serving a Florida jail sentence that allowed him out to work during the day.

Read | 3 women sue Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, citing rape, other sex acts

Congress backs Chidambaram, attacks Modi- government: The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the BJP government over the arrest of P Chidambaram, accusing it of using the CBI and the ED as "personal revenge-seeking departments".

Read | Congress blames govt of using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments

Trump vs Greenland: Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a "nasty" statement when she rejected his idea to buy Greenland as an absurdity.

Read | ‘Nasty’: Trump scolds Denmark over rejection to buy Greenland

Jaguar-Mercedes accident: In an horiffying accident on August 16 and 17 that caused the death of two Bangladeshi nationals was being driven by Raghib Parvez, the elder son of Akhtar Parvez, owner of Arsalan, and not Arsalan Parvez, the younger son, Kolkata Police announced on Wednesday afternoon shortly after arresting the accused.

Read | Kolkata's Biryani baron’s elder son arrested in Jaguar-Mercedes crash

Woman gangraped over raising voice against cut-money: A woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped by four men including a panchayat member of TMC when she asked for a refund of the ‘cut money’ paid by her for getting a house under a government scheme.

Read | Bengal woman gangraped for demanding refund of cut-money, TMC leaders under scanner

Oppn protest at Jantar Mantar over J&K: Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | Oppn parties protest in Delhi, demand release of leaders detained in J&K

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Madras High Court on Wednesday extended by another three weeks, the ongoing ordinary leave of Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read | Madras HC extends Nalini's leave by 3 weeks in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Pak to cut off talks with India: Days after Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh's strong comments about having talks only on 'PoK' with Pakistan, Pak PM Imran Khan retorts.

Read | 'No point in talking to India,' says Pak PM Imran Khan

Peter and Indrani Mukerjea's statement: Former owners of INX media, Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, in their statement said that it was Chidambaram who asked them to meet his son Karti, back in 2006 when they had gone to meet him in his North Block office.

Read | How Peter and Indrani Mukerjea led investigators to P Chidambaram

BJP's feat to make public aware on Article 370: This program will run from September 1 to 30. The campaign will be organized in 370 places and the big meeting will be conducted in 35 big cities.

Read | BJP plans nationwide public awareness campaign on Article 370 from Sept 1

Turning tables: More insight into Amit Shah's arrest in 2010 for the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case when Chidambaram was the Home Minister.

Read | ‘Laut kar aaunga’: What Amit Shah said when arrested under Chidambaram

BJP ally in trouble: BDJS state chief and NDA's Kerala Convener Thushar Vellappally was arrested and jailed in a cheque bounce case in UAE's Ajman, reported The New Indian Express. As per reports, Thushar was arrested after a Nasil Abdullah, Thrissur native in Ajman, filed a complaint saying that the politician failed to repay a loan of 10 million Dirhams that he had borrowed.

Read | BJP’s pick against Rahul in Wayanad, Thushar Vellappally arrested in UAE

Chandrayaan-2 sends first picture of moon: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released on Twitter the first image of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-2, on Thursday. The image of the moon, ISRO says, was captured at a height of about 2,650 km from the moon surface and was taken on Wednesday.

Read | Chandrayaan-2: ISRO posts first image of moon, shows 2 major landmarks

India uses Pak's airspace: For the first time after February's Balakot airstrike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used the Pakistani airspace to travel to France for a bilateral meet. The airspace had been shut following the airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26. IAF planes had destroyed terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot area, following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read | PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France

What was Chidambaram asked?: After a dramatic sequence of events through the evening that led to the arrest of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram by the CBI, former finance and home minister spent an almost sleepless night at the agency headquarters as he was quizzed on Thursday about his involvement in the money laundering and corruption related to the INX Media case.

Read | INX Media case: How was P Chidambaram interrogated by CBI?

Valley returns to normalcy: With normalcy returning to Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after defanging of Article 370, which gave special status to the region, people here say they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read | Tral: Valley returns to normalcy, people show faith in PM Modi

HC directs case against Ajit Pawar and others: The Bombay High Court directed Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Nationalist Congress Pary leader Ajit Pawar and over 70 others in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Read | Bombay HC asks case be filed against Ajit Pawar, 70 others in bank scam