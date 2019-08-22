Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 ‘Laut kar aunga’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Laut kar aunga’: What Amit Shah said when arrested under Chidambaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Aug 22, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Amit Shah was arrested for alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh. He was subsequently acquitted.
In 2010, BJP said Congress was misusing the government machinery to eliminate political opponents. Nine years later Congress is levelling similar allegations at the ruling BJP. (Photo: File/PTI)
Mumbai: "Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena
Mein Samundar hoon, laut kar aaunga"

(Don't build a house on the shore thinking my tide has ebbed,
I am the sea, I will come back)

 

These were the words of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when he was arrested in 2010 in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, India TV reported.

Shah was a Gujarat home minister at that time with the UPA in power at the Centre. He allegedly gave a nod to the Gujarat police to kill the dreaded gangster Sohrabuddin, who died in 2005 in an encounter.

Former Home Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram, who was arrested on Wednesday in INX money laundering case on Wednesday night, was the Union home minister in 2005.

In 2010, CBI arrested Shah on account of murder, extortion and kidnapping. He was also prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years till 2012.

Congress has termed the arrest of Chidambaram as 'political vendetta' for Shah’s arrest in 2010.

In 2010, BJP said Congress was misusing the government machinery to eliminate political opponents. Nine years later Congress is levelling similar allegations at the ruling BJP.

Tags: amit shah, p chidambaram, inx money laundering case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


