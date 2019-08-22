World America 22 Aug 2019 3 women sue Jeffrey ...
World, America

3 women sue Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, citing rape, other sex acts

AP
Published Aug 22, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
The lawsuits in Manhattan federal court were filed on behalf of women who remained anonymous.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York prison cell August 10, a little over a month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. (Photo: File)
 Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York prison cell August 10, a little over a month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. (Photo: File)

New York: Three women filed lawsuits on Tuesday accusing Jeffrey Epstein of raping them or subjecting them to other forced sex acts, including one case while he was serving a Florida jail sentence that allowed him out to work during the day.

The lawsuits in Manhattan federal court were filed on behalf of women who remained anonymous. They sought unspecified damages, citing continuing psychological and psychiatric trauma, mental anguish, humiliation and more.

 

The lawsuits said two women were 17 and the third woman was 20 when they said they were sexually assaulted by Epstein. All said they were also coerced into giving Epstein sexual massages for years.

Each woman explained in separate lawsuits how Epstein entered her life and forever changed its trajectory. They said Epstein dangled his powerful connections to political and business leaders worldwide as he promised to boost their careers in exchange for sexual servitude.

The allegation that he kept on preying on women even as he had to report to jail every night added yet another disturbing twist to the story, underscoring what his accusers have long been saying — that his 13-month stint behind bars, worked out in a secret agreement with federal prosecutors, was a sham.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York prison cell August 10, a little over a month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Read | US financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

His lawyers maintained that the charges were nullified by a non-prosecution agreement he reached with the federal government when he pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He served 13 months in jail, was required to reach financial settlements with dozens of his alleged victims and register as a sex offender.

Tuesday’s lawsuits are among a flurry of litigation expected to be filed against Epstein’s estate under a new state law that opened a one-year window allowing the filing of sexual abuse lawsuits once blocked by the statute of limitations.

Epstein’s lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday’s filings.

Court papers filed last week in the US Virgin Islands show Epstein’s estate is worth over USD 577 million. He signed a will just two days before he killed himself.

Read | Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before he killed himself: Court records

In Tuesday’s lawsuits, each woman described how meeting a wealthy man with connections initially provided hope, but soon turned to horrors.

One woman said she was 17 and an aspiring dancer when an associate of Epstein convinced her in 2002 to teach a class at Epstein’s home.

Captivated by Epstein’s claims to close connections with New York City’s major dance companies, the woman said her third visit was to his USD 77 million Manhattan mansion and convinced her to provide a massage while naked to Epstein in return for USD 300 cash, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Epstein continued assaults against her through 2010.

A second lawsuit told how another woman met Epstein in 2007 at age 17 when he promised to help her overcome an eating disorder and to pay for expensive surgeries she required.

On her first visit, the lawsuit said, she was sexually assaulted during a massage.

Read | Epstein accuser sues his estate, says he groomed her for sex at 14

The lawsuit said Epstein was serving his jail sentence, which allowed him to go to work each day, when he corresponded with her to obtain sexually explicit photographs of herself and a female relative.

It said Epstein then convinced her to join the company where he worked, only to cause her to engage in commercial sex acts with Epstein at his “work release” office that included sexual intercourse.

“Jeffrey Epstein, through his brazen and powerful organisation, was quite literally able to commit federal sex trafficking offenses at his work release office, during his jail sentence,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the woman also had sex with Epstein in New York after his release from jail, but while he still wore an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

The woman continued to have sex with Epstein through 2014, months after Epstein convinced her to get married to a woman who recruited other females for him because the woman otherwise could not remain in the United States, the lawsuit said.

In a third lawsuit, another woman, a dancer, said she was 20 when she met Epstein in 2006 when she was recruited by another young woman who had “fallen prey” to Epstein’s scheme.

The lawsuit said the woman was “very poor” and eager to support her mother when she agreed to provide Epstein massages in return for hundreds of dollars.

...
Tags: jeffrey epstein, crime against women
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

'The current situation in Kashmir and the disputes between India and Pakistan regarding it are a result of the vicious British government’s measures while leaving the Indian subcontinent,' the leader tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @Khamenei_ir)

Supreme leader of Iran expresses concern over Kashmir issue

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No 46 train screeched to an emergency stop in a tunnel shortly after leaving Sendai station in northeastern Japan when the conductor saw a warning light that the door of the ninth carriage was open, East Japan Railway said. (Representational Image)

Japan bullet train runs at 280 km/hr with one of its doors open

Worsening relations between Brazil and Europe has worried the powerful agriculture sector, which fears a backlash from its key markets. (Photo: AFP)

Wildfires in Amazon rainforest ignites firestorm on social media

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi to appear via videolink for remand hearing in UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sara Ali Khan yet again shows the modesty; check out this viral clip

Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants explained: Which one to buy?

It is available with both 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines that get an optional AMT as well.
 

Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces 70 litres free water everyday to 13 desert districts

Earlier last month, for addressing the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district was sent from Jodhpur Railway Station. (Photo: File)
 

WHO says microplastics in water not harmful to health

WHO called for further analysis of microplastics in the environment and their potential health significance. (Photo: AP)
 

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

Akshay Kumar and Dwayne Johnson.
 

PUBG update brings Helicopters, Tanks, Rocket launchers and more; Watch video

The Helicopter also allows the three members apart from the pilot to peek out and shoot just like they could if they were in a car. (Photo: YouTube/Mr Ghost Gaming)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US to hold maritime security dialogue with India today

Both the 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue are scheduled to be held at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. (Representational Photo)

‘Nasty’: Trump scolds Denmark over rejection to buy Greenland

Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a

UNSC to meet today for discussions over US cruise missile test

In the wake of the missile test, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged all member states to intensify efforts aimed at nuclear disarmament. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump says India and other countries must fight terrorists in Afghanistan

Trump said that the US was fighting the terrorists in Afghanistan despite being 7,000 miles away while India and Pakistan were not doing so even after being next door. (Photo: File)

US military drone shot down over Yemen, Houthis stake claim

‘The US believes that the missile was provided to Houthi rebels by Iran,’ an official said. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham