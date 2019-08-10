World America 10 Aug 2019 US financier Jeffrey ...
World, America

US financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 10, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 7:09 pm IST
Epstein was registered as a sex offender in 2008 as part of a controversial plea deal.
Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail. (Photo: Facebook)
 Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail. (Photo: Facebook)

New York: US financier Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly committed suicide in prison on Saturday as confirmed by news agency AFP.

Epstein was registered as a sex offender in 2008 as part of a controversial plea deal. More recently, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking amid a flood of new allegations.

 

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail.

He was found semi-conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck in last month. It was reported that he was treated at a nearby hospital and he returned to his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was accused of paying girls under the age of 18 to perform sex acts at his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005.

He was arrested on 6 July after landing in New Jersey.

...
Tags: jeffrey epstein
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

Photo: Representational image

UK power operator says 'no malicious intent' behind mass blackout

Munsimar Kaur's video message, posted by her father on Twitter, has attracted over 47,000 views already since it was went live on Thursday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: British Sikh schoolgirl branded 'terrorist', hits back with powerful video

The 67-year-old supermarket tycoon was accused of spying on some 150 opponents between 2012 and 2014 as well as using state resources in the pursuit, including $13 million in equipment which subsequently disappeared. (Photo: File /Representational)

Panama ex-president Martinelli acquitted of espionage, corruption

Special prayers for the former external affairs minister were performed at Simtokha Dzong on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Bhutanese king lights thousand lamps in memory of Sushma Swaraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
 

‘Poop less to save environment,’ says Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested on Friday that people "poop every other day" as a way to save the environment, after he came under fire for a surge in deforestation of the Amazon since he came to power. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

The infant suffered two broken fingers in the shooting, but had since been discharged by doctors. (Photo: Twitter)

Panama ex-president Martinelli acquitted of espionage, corruption

The 67-year-old supermarket tycoon was accused of spying on some 150 opponents between 2012 and 2014 as well as using state resources in the pursuit, including $13 million in equipment which subsequently disappeared. (Photo: File /Representational)

‘Was testing right to bear arms,’ says 20-yr-old armed man at Walmart

Prosecutors on Friday filed a terrorist threat charge against a 20-year-old man who said he walked into a Missouri store wearing body armor and carrying a loaded rifle and handgun to test whether Walmart would honour his constitutional right to bear arms. (Photo: AP)

Pak ‘bluntly told’ not to use Kashmir for cross-border terrorism: US

However, the US has expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Kashmir and is worried about law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. (Photo: AP)

Kim wrote 'very beautiful letter' on US-S Korea military exercises: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham