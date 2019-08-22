World America 22 Aug 2019 ‘Nasty’: ...
World, America

‘Nasty’: Trump scolds Denmark over rejection to buy Greenland

AP
Published Aug 22, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 9:25 am IST
After Denmark prime minister's comment, US President Donald Trump said that he scrapped his trip to Denmark
Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a "nasty" statement when she rejected his idea to buy Greenland as an absurdity. (Photo: File)
 Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a "nasty" statement when she rejected his idea to buy Greenland as an absurdity. (Photo: File)

Copenhagen: Escalating an international spat, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a "nasty" statement when she rejected his idea to buy Greenland as an absurdity.

"You don't talk to the United States that way, at least under me," Trump told reporters in Washington. "I thought it was not a nice statement, the way she blew me off."

 

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the whole thing "an absurd discussion" and said she was "disappointed and surprised" that Trump had cancelled his visit.

Trump said Frederiksen's comment labelling his idea as absurd "was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to say was say, 'No, we wouldn't be interested.'"

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of the US ally, and Frederiksen said the US remains one of Denmark's close allies. The political brouhaha over the world's largest island comes from its strategic location in the Arctic. Global warming is making Greenland more accessible to potential oil and mineral resources.

Russia, China, the US, Canada and other countries are racing to stake as strong a claim as they can to Arctic lands, hoping they will yield future riches. Trump was scheduled to visit Denmark on Sept. 2-3 as part of a European tour. But early Wednesday, he tweeted his decision to indefinitely postpone the trip. The move stunned Danes and blindsided the Danish royal palace.

Spokeswoman Lene Balleby told The Associated Press that it came as "a surprise" to the royal household, which had formally invited Trump. "Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump said.

The vast island of Greenland sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, has a population of 56,000 and has 80 per cent of its land mass covered by a 1.7 million-square-kilometer (660,000 square-mile) ice sheet.

For all of Greenland's appeal, scientists consider it the canary in the coal mine for climate change and say its massive ice sheet has seen one of its biggest melts on record this summer, contributing to a global rise in sea levels. Frederiksen said she is standing behind the government of Greenland.

"A discussion about a potential sale of Greenland has been put forward. It has been rejected by Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen and I fully stand behind that rejection," she told reporters in Copenhagen.

Frederiksen, who took office two months ago in a minority Social Democratic government, went on to say that diplomatic relations between Copenhagen and Washington "are not in any crisis in my opinion" despite Trump's canceled plans. "The invitation for a stronger strategic cooperation with the Americans in the Arctic is still open," Frederiksen said, adding "the United States is one of our closest allies." Others in Denmark were not as gracious.

Martin Lidegaard, a former Danish foreign minister, told broadcaster TV2 that it was "a diplomatic farce" and Trump's behaviour was "grotesque." Trump's cancellation was "deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark," former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt wrote on Twitter.

Claus Oxfeldt, chairman of Denmark's main police union, told Danish media that authorities had been busy planning the third visit by a sitting US president to the Scandinavian NATO member. "It has created great frustrations to have spent so much time preparing for a visit that is cancelled," Oxfeldt was quoted as saying. Ordinary Danes shook their heads at the news, with many calling Trump immature.

"He thinks he can just buy Greenland. He acts like an elephant in a china shop," said Pernille Iversen, a 41-year-old shopkeeper in Copenhagen. "This is an insult to (Queen) Margrethe, to Denmark," said Steen Gade, a 55-year-old road worker. In Greenland, Johannes Kyed, an employee with a mine company, told Denmark's TV2 channel that wanting to buy a country and its people is a relic of the past.

"This is not the way the world works today," Kyed said. The US ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, was apparently not informed of Trump's decision ahead of time. Shortly before Trump cancelled the trip on Twitter, she sent a tweet saying "Denmark is ready for POTUS," using an acronym for "President of the United States" along with Trump's Twitter handle and a photo from Copenhagen's City Hall square, where a Dane had paid for two pro-Trump ads on giant electronic screens.

Trump said Sunday he was interested in buying Greenland for strategic purposes, but said a purchase was not a priority for his government at this time. Both Frederiksen and Greenland leader Kielsen responded that Greenland is not for sale.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct," Trump said in the tweet on Wednesday. "I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" Trump is still expected to visit nearby Poland beginning on August, 31.

...
Tags: greenland, donald trump, denmark
Location: Denmark, Fyn


Latest From World

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No 46 train screeched to an emergency stop in a tunnel shortly after leaving Sendai station in northeastern Japan when the conductor saw a warning light that the door of the ninth carriage was open, East Japan Railway said. (Representational Image)

Japan bullet train runs at 280 km/hr with one of its doors open

Worsening relations between Brazil and Europe has worried the powerful agriculture sector, which fears a backlash from its key markets. (Photo: AFP)

Wildfires in Amazon rainforest ignites firestorm on social media

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi to appear via videolink for remand hearing in UK

Trevor Mallard, the Speaker of New Zealand's parliament, cradled a lawmaker's baby while he presided over a debate in the House of Representatives. (Photo: Twitter/ Trevor Mallard)

New Zealand Speaker feeds lawmaker's baby in Parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

Akshay Kumar and Dwayne Johnson.
 

PUBG update brings Helicopters, Tanks, Rocket launchers and more; Watch video

The Helicopter also allows the three members apart from the pilot to peek out and shoot just like they could if they were in a car. (Photo: YouTube/Mr Ghost Gaming)
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo: What do the prices say?

Hyundai has launched the third-generation i10 in India which carries the moniker Grand i10 Nios.
 

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

The main new iPhone concept is Side Displays.
 

RTGS system for customer transactions to open at 7 am from Aug 26: RBI

RTGS System is available for customer transactions from 0800 hours to 1800 hours and for inter-bank transactions from 0800 hours to 1945 hours. (Photo: Pexels)
 

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

UNSC to meet today for discussions over US cruise missile test

In the wake of the missile test, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged all member states to intensify efforts aimed at nuclear disarmament. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump says India and other countries must fight terrorists in Afghanistan

Trump said that the US was fighting the terrorists in Afghanistan despite being 7,000 miles away while India and Pakistan were not doing so even after being next door. (Photo: File)

US military drone shot down over Yemen, Houthis stake claim

‘The US believes that the missile was provided to Houthi rebels by Iran,’ an official said. (Photo: Representative)

No evidence that India is running afoul of sanctions, says US official

Hook was responding to a reporter’s questions alleging that India is violating the US sanctions through the Chabahar port which it is building in Iran for the purpose of Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

Will always have somebody there: Trump says will not withdraw from Afghanistan

'One of the alternatives is going on right now. We're talking about a plan -- I don't know whether or not the plan is going to be acceptable to me. Maybe it's not going to be acceptable to them. But we are talking. We have good talks going, and we'll see what happens. This is more than other Presidents have done,' he said. (Photo: File/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham