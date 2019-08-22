World Middle East 22 Aug 2019 'No point in ta ...
World, Middle East

'No point in talking to India,' says Pak PM Imran Khan

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
India has said that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair aimed at ensuring overall welfare of the region.
'There is no point in talking to them (India). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'There is no point in talking to them (India). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,' he said. (Photo: File)

Islamabad/New York: Pakistan will no longer seek dialogue with India as it has repeatedly rebuffed peace overtures, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, a charge rejected by New Delhi which has repeatedly asked Islamabad to take "credible" action against terror groups to resume the talks.

Stepping up his criticism of India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status early this month, Khan told The New York Times that he fears the threat of a military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

 

"There is no point in talking to them (India). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement," he said.

"There is nothing more that we can do," Khan said.

But India's ambassador to the United States, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was visiting The NYT editorial board, rejected Khan's criticism.

"Our experience has been that every time we have taken an initiative toward peace, it has turned out badly for us," the ambassador said.

"We expect Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action against terrorism," Shringla said.

India accuses Pakistan of providing safe haven to militant groups, which carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

The Indian envoy also disputed the severity of India's actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are looking at things going back to normal," he said. "Restrictions are being eased based on the ground situation."

"Public utility services, banks and hospitals are functioning normally," he said.

"There are adequate food stocks. Some restrictions on communication are in the interests of safety and security of the citizenry," Shringla added.

India has said that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair aimed at ensuring overall welfare of the region.

The NYT said it spoke to the Pakistan Prime Minister a day after he said he had spoken by phone with US President Donald Trump and told him of a "potentially very explosive situation" between his country and India.

Khan also expressed concern that India might undertake a deceptive operation in Kashmir to try to justify military action against Pakistan. And Pakistan, he said, would be forced to respond.

"And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen," he said.

"My worry is that this can escalate and for two nuclear-armed countries, it should be alarming for the world what we are facing now."

India has dismissed such repeated warnings by Khan.

"From their side, they would like to project a panic situation, the international community does not think there is a war-like situation. It is a ploy to deflect attention," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said in New Delhi recently.

...
Tags: india, pakistan, imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. (Photo: ANI)

Pak says many offers of mediation on J&K, progress possible only if India accepts

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi's remand extended till Sept 19, UK extradition trial expected in May 2020

A photograph of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros with the words 'Camille' and 'Julien' on its back has been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry. (Photo: Twitter)

French zoo 'outraged' by visitors writing names on rhino's back

The Hong Kong demonstrations began almost three months ago as a protest against a new extradition law and have since snowballed into a broader movement to defend the city-state's civil liberties in the face of what is perceived to be tightening mainland control. (Photo: AP)

'All the forces': China's global social media push over Hong Kong protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

Five things we must know about the burning Amazon rainforest

The Amazon is an ecological treasure not only for plants and animals, but of people as well. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts new pic with beau but her caption leaves fans worried

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kripalani. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
 

Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have USD 60,000

INR 43 lakhs is good for the opening and closing ceremony, nine days of track and field with luxury seating and sumptuous dining. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Quoting security sources, Xinhua news agency reported that the Israeli planes fired several missiles at military posts that belong to Hamas militants in the southwest of Gaza City. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Temple Mount violations

Jordan supervises the Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, and is considered to be the third holiest site in Islam. The mosque was built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh-Sharif in Islam. (Photo: ANI)

Supreme leader of Iran expresses concern over Kashmir issue

'The current situation in Kashmir and the disputes between India and Pakistan regarding it are a result of the vicious British government’s measures while leaving the Indian subcontinent,' the leader tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @Khamenei_ir)

Won't derail peace talks with US despite blast in Balochistan: Afghan Taliban

Pakistan is a key player in the talks between the Taliban and the US in an effort to end the war in Afghanistan and allow withdrawal of American troops. (Photo: AFP / File)

3 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops at Gaza border: ministry

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, ruled by Islamist movement Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham