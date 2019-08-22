Nation Current Affairs 22 Aug 2019 Chandrayaan-2: ISRO ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO posts first image of moon, shows 2 major landmarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 22, 2019, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 9:00 pm IST
The image captured by Chandrayaan 2 shows two significant Moon landmarks, the Apollo crater and the Mare Orientale basin.
The Apollo is a 538 km-wide crater named after NASA's Apollo moon missions and it is located on the moon's southern hemisphere. The Mare Orientale, on the other hand, is said to be over 3 billion years old and about 950 km wide. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)
 The Apollo is a 538 km-wide crater named after NASA's Apollo moon missions and it is located on the moon's southern hemisphere. The Mare Orientale, on the other hand, is said to be over 3 billion years old and about 950 km wide. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released on Twitter the first image of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-2, on Thursday. The image of the moon, ISRO says, was captured at a height of about 2,650 km from the moon surface and was taken on Wednesday.

The image shows two major landmarks on the moon, the Apollo crater and the Mare Orientale basin.

 

 

 

The Apollo is a 538 km-wide crater named after NASA's Apollo moon missions and it is located on the moon's southern hemisphere. The Mare Orientale, on the other hand, is said to be over 3 billion years old and about 950 km wide.

The Chandrayaan 2, is firmly on its journey to the moon, having successfully pulled off the critical second lunar orbit manoeuvre on Wednesday, taking it a step closer to the moon. ISRO had said it to be one of the trickiest in the mission, the 20-minute manoeuvre, if unsuccessful, would have resulted in the mission bouncing off into deep space.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 28, 2019 between 0530 - 0630 hrs IST. The final test for the Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled for September 7, which will have the mission landing on the moon's south pole.

If successful, India will lay claim to being the fourth nation to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, US and China. Israel had earlier attempted to do the same with their Beresheet spacecraft, but was unsuccessful, after it crash landed on the moon earlier this year.

The process of landing Chandrayaan 2 on the moon is very complex since it blasted off at a velocity of 39,240 kilometres per hour, which is almost 30 times the speed at which sound travels through air.

...
Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, k sivan, moon mission, moon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sonia Gandhi addressing 'Rajiv 75' event in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

'Rajiv never used power to destroy freedom of people' says Sonia Gandhi

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

NABARD's audit report revealed a breach of several banking laws and RBI guidelines by the accused in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills. (Photo: PTI)

Bombay HC asks case be filed against Ajit Pawar, 70 others in bank scam

PM Modi embarks on a three-nation visit to Bahrain, UAE and France. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

Yamaha XSR250 would be part of Yamaha’s XSR Heritage lineup consisting of XSR155 and XSR900.
 

Five things we must know about the burning Amazon rainforest

The Amazon is an ecological treasure not only for plants and animals, but of people as well. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts new pic with beau but her caption leaves fans worried

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kripalani. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
 

Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have USD 60,000

INR 43 lakhs is good for the opening and closing ceremony, nine days of track and field with luxury seating and sumptuous dining. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX case: Chidambaram in CBI custody till Aug 26; SC to hear tomorrow

Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night from his South Delhi house by CBI officials. (Photo: ANI)

BJP plans nationwide public awareness campaign on Article 370 from Sept 1

Two committees have been formed for the preparation of the program which will be headed by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI)

Bombay HC asks case be filed against Ajit Pawar, 70 others in bank scam

NABARD's audit report revealed a breach of several banking laws and RBI guidelines by the accused in the distribution of loans to sugar factories and spinning mills. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi uses Pak airspace to travel to France

PM Modi embarks on a three-nation visit to Bahrain, UAE and France. (Photo: ANI)

'Dream Budget' to INX nightmare: Chidambaram faces toughest test of career

Just before his arrest on Wednesday, Chidambaram made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarter, where he read a statement to the press clarifying his position. (Photo: File | KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham