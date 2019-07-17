News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Supreme Court on Karnataka Crisis: On the eve of the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that the Karnataka Speaker was free to decide on the status of several Congress and JD(S) MLAs whose resignations threaten their government.

Who is new Congress chief?: The Congress Working Committee which has been unable to arrive at a consensus on Rahul Gandhi’s replacement is unlikely to meet this week to appoint their new chief. However, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s name is being murmured for the post of party president.

Congress MPs vs MoS Railways: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, on Wednesday, took a jibe at Congress, saying after Mahatma Gandhi, many Gandhis came but they did nothing for the country, triggering disapproval from Congress members.

Amit Shah on NRC: The government will identify illegal immigrants staying in any part of the country and deport them as per international law, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The arrest of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has become another bone of contention in the bitter relationship between India and Pakistan.

Karnataka CM visits temple: Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka and to save Cong-JD(S) coalition government, Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy on Wednesday paid visit to Shringeri Shankar Math at Shankarapuram.

Hafiz Saeed: The chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was arrested on Wednesday.

Trump's racial remark: In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led US House voted on Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of colour, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."

Indo-US Trade Talk: There is an “enormous potential” for growth in the India-US relationship, the Trump administration has said, exuding confidence that the ongoing trade negotiations could be worked through because of the friendship between the two nations.

US Immigration: The Trump administration is proposing a nearly five-fold increase in merit-based legal immigration and half those based on family and humanitarian system, in an effort to overhaul the outdated system.

