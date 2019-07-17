Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 17 Jul 2019 A timeline of the Ku ...
Nation, Current Affairs

A timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jul 17, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
This case has stretched for more than three years now and it will take decisive turn when the ICJ will pronounce its ruling on July 17.
Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan. (Photo: File)
 Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The arrest of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has become another bone of contention in the bitter relationship between India and Pakistan.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan.
India approached the International Court of Justice against the Pakistani military tribunal's decision to sentence Jadhav to death, and a stay was granted on his execution.

 

This case has stretched for more than three years now and it will take decisive turn when the ICJ will pronounce its ruling on July 17.

The major developments in Jadhav case since his arrest in March 2016:

March 3, 2016: Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan's Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

March 25, 2016: A confessional statement was released in which Jadhav claimed to be a serving Indian Navy officer. India, on the same day, claimed that he was a former navy officer and was not serving. India denied any links with him and sought consular access to him.

April 8, 2016: Pakistan lodges First Information Report against Jadhav in Counter-Terrorism Department Quetta.

May 2, 2016: Initial interrogation began.

January 2017: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi presented a dossier to the UN chief regarding India's involvement in cross-border terrorism in Pakistan and Jadhav's arrest.

April 10, 2017: Jadhav was court-martialled and sentenced to death by a military tribunal for espionage. India deemed the death penalty handed through a Field General Court Martial as "pre-meditated murder".

May 08, 2017: India moved the International Court of Justice against Pakistan, accusing the latter of violating the Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case.

May 18, 2017: ICJ ruled the stay on Jadhav's execution by Pakistan "till the final decision of this court". It also rejected Pakistan's argument that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction in the matter, reasoning that it can hear the case because it involves, on the face of it, an alleged violation of one of the clauses of the Vienna Convention, which both Pakistan and India ascribe to and whose interpretation falls under its purview.

September 2017: India submitted written pleadings to the ICJ, accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav.

November 10, 2017: Pakistan offered a meeting between Jadhav and his wife, in Pakistan, on humanitarian grounds.

December 13, 2017: Pakistan submitted its counter-memorial to India's claim before the ICJ. In the counter-memorial, it argued that the Vienna Convention does not apply to spy operations.

December 25, 2017: The Foreign Office hosted a meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife. The meeting held as a goodwill gesture ended in a diplomatic spat between the two countries over the security checks Jadhav’s mother and wife underwent and the language restrictions during the meeting.

February 19, 2019: The first official confrontation since the Pulwama attack took place between Pakistan and India as the ICJ began its four-day public hearing. New Delhi asked the UN's top court to annul Jadhav’s conviction.

 

...
Tags: international court of justice, kulbhushan jadhav, india, pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier questioned Ghosh and Rajeev Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team of the state police that probed the multi-crore scam case. (Photo: File)

Saradha chit fund case: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh appears before ED

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

Both countries have put in a mechanism in place to control incidents of incursions and transgressions, Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath Singh

The source added that the regulator is trying to ascertain the facts regarding this matter and it would soon hold a meeting with the pilots - who were flying the UK944 flight - and the executives of the company. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)

Vistara pilot who issued 'Fuel Mayday' call grounded by aviation regulator



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils the K20 and K20 Pro, prices officially revealed

All variants of the K20 and the K20 Pro will also be available in the Red, Blue and Carbon Black variants.
 

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree. "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter," she tweeted with her photograph. (Photo:@priyankagandhi)
 

Watch: Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money on his vacation with family

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read. (Photo: ANI)

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath Singh

Both countries have put in a mechanism in place to control incidents of incursions and transgressions, Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

Vistara pilot who issued 'Fuel Mayday' call grounded by aviation regulator

The source added that the regulator is trying to ascertain the facts regarding this matter and it would soon hold a meeting with the pilots - who were flying the UK944 flight - and the executives of the company. (Photo: Facebook | @AirVistara)

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree.

14 men from Tamil Nadu raised funds to set up ISIS cell in India

Many of the men busted were management professionals and made UAE their home according to investigators. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham