Nation, Current Affairs

Buzz in Congress that Priyanka should take over as party presidentship

Published Jul 17, 2019
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Her name has not been pushed openly because Rahul said party should find someone other than a member of Gandhi family.
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee which has been unable to arrive at a consensus on Rahul Gandhi’s replacement is unlikely to meet this week to appoint their new chief. However, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s name is being murmured for the post of party president.

Priyanka’s name has not been pushed openly because Rahul Gandhi had said that the party should find someone other than a member of the Gandhi family for the post.

 

He made the statement on May 25 during the CWC meet while conveying his decision to step down from the post.

Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal told Indian Express: “But many people are saying now. I, too, believe Priyankaji should become the Congress president. She belongs to the Gandhi family. She is a leader and has the quality to lead the party. She is dynamic.”

Adding support to nominate Priyanka Gandhi’s name, three-time former Lok Sabha MP Bhakta Charan Das said that “leaders will demand Priyanka ji in the absence of Rahul Gandhi.” He said that if Rahul does not take back his resignation, Priyanka should take the post of party president and party should propose her name.

“Enough delay has happened. We should find a leader who is acceptable to everyone. And the leader should have a positive imprint in the minds of every worker and voter. Age should also be a factor. Age and popularity both. The next Congress president should not be very old. And that person should be hardworking just like Rahul Gandhi was,” Das added.

According to sources, the CWC may consider accepting Rahul Gandhi’s resignation and opt for internal elections to pick a replacement. They also added that it may empower the party’s general secretaries and state-in-charges to take decision during the interim period.

This push for Priyanka, however, comes at a time when senior leaders fear that she may not have the kind of acceptability in the party that her brother still has. Sources said many leaders did not like her remarks at the CWC meeting in May. During the meeting, Priyanka said that those who “murdered” the party were sitting in the room.

