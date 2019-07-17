Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 17 Jul 2019 K'taka CM offer ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka CM offers prayers at Shringeri Shankar Math to save JD(S)-Cong coalition govt

ANI
Published Jul 17, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Kumaraswamy was accompanied by his brother and PWD minister H D Revanna.
The duo prayed to bring the floundering JD(S)-Congress coalition together as over 10 dissident MLAs have resigned from the cabinet. (Photo: ANI twitter)
  The duo prayed to bring the floundering JD(S)-Congress coalition together as over 10 dissident MLAs have resigned from the cabinet. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Bengaluru: Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy on Wednesday paid visit to Shringeri Shankar Math at Shankarapuram.

Kumaraswamy was accompanied by his brother and PWD minister H D Revanna. The duo prayed to bring the floundering JD(S)-Congress coalition together as over 10 dissident MLAs have resigned from the cabinet.

 

The visit came ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs, seeking direction for Speaker to maintain status quo on their resignation.

The verdict gave a major relief to the shaky Congress-JDS coalition as the top court held that KarnatakaSpeaker K R Ramesh Kumar cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

In its verdict, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said the dissident MLAsare not compelled to participate in the trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the MLAs, told reporters, "In view of trust vote kept for tomorrow, the Supreme Court has said two important things - the 15 MLAs will not be compelled to attend the House tomorrow. All the 15 MLAs are given the liberty that they may or may not go to the House tomorrow."

He also said, "The three-line whip issued to the rebel MLAs to attend the House tomorrow is not operative in view of the Supreme Court judgement. Secondly, the Speaker has been given time to decide on the resignations as and when he wants to decide."

The Speaker welcomed the apex court's order.

The plea was filed by Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, Arbail Sivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli from Congress and K Gopalaiah, H D Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda from JD(S).

Five other rebel MLAs - K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh - had approached the court on July 13 contending they had resigned "voluntarily" and that their resignation must be accepted by the Speaker.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had slumped into crisis after the MLAs resigned from the membership of the Assembly earlier this month.

...
Tags: supreme court, jd(s)-congress coalition, hd kumarasamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier questioned Ghosh and Rajeev Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team of the state police that probed the multi-crore scam case. (Photo: File)

Saradha chit fund case: Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh appears before ED

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 by Pakistan military in Balochistan. (Photo: File)

A timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Extremely heavy rains-- over 204 mm rains in 24 hours, have been forecast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin read. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: District Commissioner announces yellow alert in Kodagu for next 5 days

Both countries have put in a mechanism in place to control incidents of incursions and transgressions, Rajnath said. (Photo: File)

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, recalls 'Magnificent Desolation'

Aldrin recounts feeling sure-footed in the one-sixth gravity of the lunar surface while gazing at the 'magnificent desolation' around him. (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi unveils the K20 and K20 Pro, prices officially revealed

All variants of the K20 and the K20 Pro will also be available in the Red, Blue and Carbon Black variants.
 

Priyanka Gandhi joins '#SareeTwitter' with throwback pic from wedding day

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree. "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter," she tweeted with her photograph. (Photo:@priyankagandhi)
 

Watch: Here's how Akshay Kumar is making some quick money on his vacation with family

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations, set example of communal harmony

Gulam Rasool Bhat, a local, said 'The unity is such here that you cannot differentiate between Hindu and Muslims here,' (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No question of going back on resignations, will not attend Assembly: K’taka rebel MLA

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him. (Photo: ANI)

Swamy calls for terminating RS membership of Vaiko over his anti-Hindi remarks

Mr. Vaiko has flouted the Oath he took (as Candidate) and upon election to uphold the Constitution, the letter stated. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MPs stage protest against govt for sharing citizens' personal data

On July 8, the TMC MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor grateful to PM Modi, Amit Shah

On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution. (Photo: ANI)

‘BJP will come to power in AP in ’2024’: Daggubati Purandeswari

Daggubati Purandeswari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham