ICJ asks Pakistan to reconsider death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 17, 2019, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
ICJ has also granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Should the involved parties choose to not follow the verdict would ultimately lead to an international loss of image, but no legal implications per se. (Photo: File)
 Should the involved parties choose to not follow the verdict would ultimately lead to an international loss of image, but no legal implications per se. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: India scored an important victory over Pakistan in the world arena on Wednesday when the International Court of Justice said that the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav must stay suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the sentence in light of Pakistan’s breach of Article 36(1) of the Vienna Convention, that is the denial of consular access and notification to the Indian citizen.

The Kulbhushan Jadhav case involves an Indian man named Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Naval officer, who was allegedly found on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan province of Pakistan spying for Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). India has denied all such allegations and has said that he was actually in Iran to look after his business interests where he was picked up by Pakistani officials and then tried and awarded a death penalty in a Pakistani military court without a counsel under the allegation of being a spy.

 

India had then knocked the doors of the International Court of Justice and said that Pakistan's actions were in contravention of the Vienna Convention, accusing Pakistan of 'egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations' in the matter.

According to international conventions, rulings made by the International Court of Justice, which is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations are binding yet has no enforceability. Which means that, pertaining to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, today’s verdict will be the final and binding decision to be given by the ICJ but it is up to the involved parties, namely India and Pakistan to therefore decide whether to follow the verdict or not.

Should the involved parties choose to not follow the verdict would ultimately lead to an international loss of image, but no legal implications per se. In the current scenario, Pakistan may choose not to follow it and Kulbhushan may still have to face the death penalty sentenced by the Pakistani military court.

...
