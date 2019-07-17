Cricket World Cup 2019

K'taka Speaker cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 17, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 10:56 am IST
The court said, 'Karnataka MLAs not compelled to participate in the trust vote tomorrow.'
On Tuesday, the rebels had argued in court that their resignations must be accepted by the Speaker, and they could not be 'forced to attend the assembly'. (Photo: File)
 On Tuesday, the rebels had argued in court that their resignations must be accepted by the Speaker, and they could not be 'forced to attend the assembly'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Karnataka Speaker cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame.

The court said, “Karnataka MLAs not compelled to participate in the trust vote tomorrow.”

 

On Tuesday, the rebels had argued in court that their resignations must be accepted by the Speaker, and they could not be "forced to attend the assembly".

16 legislators of the JD(S)-Congress coalition and two independent lawmakers have resigned over the past two weeks.

