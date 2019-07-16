News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Karnataka Crisis: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar Tuesday said in the Supreme Court that he would decide on both disqualification and resignation of the rebel MLAs by Wednesday.

Chandrayaan-2: A fuel leak in the rocket engine forced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to abort the launch of its landmark Moon mission less than one hour before liftoff, media reports said on Tuesday.

PM Modi upset over ministers’ lack of responsibility: At a weekly meeting of the BJP parliamentary party, PM Modi asked for the names of ministers who had been absent despite being rostered for Parliament duty.

Coastal Road hits roadblock: Mumbai’s ambitious Coastal Road Project’ has hit another roadblock as Bombay High Court has set aside the Coastal Regulation Zone Clearance granted by Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) in May 2017, for the southern stretch of the project.

Govt suspends business smelling corruption: The Defence Ministry has suspended all business dealings with Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Limited for one year following charges of payment of kickbacks in the sale of 75 basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

BJP confident of forming government in Karnataka: As the Congress-JD(S) coalition government faces uncertainty over its numbers, BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa Monday said he is confident of forming the government in the next four to five days.

Change in leadership: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra president, Raosaheb Patil Danve resigned from his post earlier on Tuesday. Soon after that, Chandrakant Patil was appointed as the president of the party.

Residents of Dongi form human chains to help: The narrow lanes and dense neighbourhood of Mumbai’s Dongri, where the four story building collapsed on Tuesday morning, have become a huge challenge for the rescue workers. So to lend a helping hand in the rescue operations by the disaster response personnel and policemen, residents of the area formed a human chain and tried to remove the debris, brick by brick lifting slabs of concrete in their search for survivors.

#SareeTwitter: As #SareeTwitter and #SareeSwag continued to trend, celebrities and politicians shared their photos in their favourite sarees.

Jagan Mohan Reddy orders review into agreements by previous government: Implying anomalies in certain deals, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into during the five-year tenure of past government led by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Assam floods: The flood situation in Assam and several other states of the Northeast continued to remain grim on Monday. The second wave of floods raised the total number of people affected to 4.28 million in 30 of the state’s 33 districts.

Jacob Zuma controversy: Zuma said he had conceived the idea of having an "alternative media" in South Africa because "the media in this country is very biased; at all material times, just critical".

Trump's racial remark: US President Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats and even some members of his own Republican Party on Monday after launching an extraordinary xenophobic attack on four progressive Democratic congresswomen.

El Chapo's verdict: After a dramatic decades-long run as one of the world’s most notorious druglords, there is little suspense about what will happen in a New York courtroom on Wednesday: Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is expected to be sentenced to life in prison.

ICJ on Kulbushan Jadhav: Pakistan legal team on Tuesday reached The Hague in the Netherlands, a day before International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce its verdict in Kulbushan Jadhav case.

Workers’ strike on Amazon Prime Day: Amazon workers walked out of a main distribution center in Minnesota protesting for improved working conditions during the e-commerce titan's major "Prime" shopping event.

