Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2019 Assam floods: Death ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 15, over 42 lakh people affected

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Over 83,000 people uprooted by floods have been forced to take shelter in 494 relief camps.
The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Assam: The flood situation in Assam and several other states of the Northeast continued to remain grim on Monday. The second wave of floods raised the total number of people affected to 4.28 million in 30 of the state’s 33 districts.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, four more people died - one each in Marigaon, Goalpara, Nagaon and Hailakandi- died in the floods, taking the total number of casualties to 15.

 

Over 83,000 people uprooted by floods have been forced to take shelter in 494 relief camps.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal about the flood situation in the state.

In Mizoram, six people have died till date due to flood-related disasters.

Heavy rainfall in Tripura in past 15 days has claimed two lives, injured six and left over 3,000 people homeless, according to report of Tripura State Emergency Operation Centre.

Several areas in five districts of Arunachal Pradesh - East Siang, Lohit, Lower Dibang valley, Namsai and Changland – have also been inundated.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

...
Tags: assam floods, narendra modi, sarbananda sonowal, imd
Location: India, Assam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Amid protests by locals, the nearly century-old Laxman Jhula bridge in Rishikesh, was closed for pedestrians on Sunday after a ban was imposed on vehicular movement earlier. (Photo: ANI)

After ban on vehicle, Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for public

Mahadeshwar's vehicle was seen parked right under the BMC's no-parking signboard in suburban Vile Parle Saturday, said the official. (Photo: facebook/ Mahadeshwar)

Mumbai Mayor's vehicle fined after it was found in no-parking zone

On July 11, the court said that till Tuesday there would be no decision on the resignation. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear plea of rebel MLAs today

BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa Monday said he is confident of forming the government in the next four to five days. (Photo: File)

Yeddyurappa says, ‘Confident of forming govt in 4-5 days in Karnataka’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple kills off its hottest selling iPhones in India

Priced at Rs 29,500 in India, the iPhone 6S is now the cheapest Apple handset in India while the earlier entry-level handset, the iPhone SE was priced between Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000.
 

Ananya Panday and her BFF Suhana Khan's dance video on Magic's Rude goes viral; watch

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Your WhatsApps aren't safe once you receive them on phone

One can also alter an outgoing multimedia message without the user's notice.
 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Closed since Balakot strike, Pakistan reopens airspace for all civilian traffic

The country had earlier claimed that it would not open its airspace for commercial flights until India removed its fighter jets from forward Indian airbases. (Photo: File)

Kottayam: Government sabotaging Anchery murder trial, says prosecutor

Anchery Baby, the Senapathy mandalam president of the Youth Congress was shot dead on November 13, 1982 allegedly by CPM activists while he was going to Manathode through a cardamom estate.

SFI adhoc committee in University College

The adhoc committee will be directly under the control of district committee of SFI. The decision comes in the wake of the involvement of SFI unit leaders including former president and secretary, members in the stabbing incident. (Representational image)

Kochi: Drive to bring migrants under Awaz Assurance

Already four lakh migrant labourers have been included in the scheme. One of its aims includes identifying the exact number of migrant labourers in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Organisations take out marches

University College (Photo: Peethambaran Payyeri)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham