Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 16 Jul 2019 Chandrababu Naidu, J ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy lock horns over Kapu reservation

ANI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 9:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 9:15 pm IST
The TDP supremo also questioned the YSRCP's commitment to five per cent reservation to the Kapu community.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes. (Photo: File)
 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu during a debate on Kapu reservation.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes.

 

He further claimed that YS Rajasekhar Reddy cheated the Kapu community over the reservation. "YS Rajasekhar Reddy mentioned the matter in 2004 and 2009 manifesto but what did he do?" he asked.

The TDP supremo also questioned the YSRCP's commitment to five per cent reservation to the Kapu community. He apprised the House that the TDP government had made a bill providing five per cent reservation to Kapus out of the ten per cent reservation the central government provided to the Economically Weaker Sections of society.

Responding to him, Jagan said, "If a filmy villain, cheater comes to assembly, he will look like Chandrababu Naidu. People constrained Chandrababu Naidu to opposition seats only, as he had cheated Kapu community."

"State should not interfere in the ten per cent reservations for economically weaker sections provided by the central government. During TDP regime, allocations were made in the budget for Kapus but no funds were released," he said.

"According to the Supreme Court verdict, reservations should not exceed 50 per cent in any state. Despite knowing that, Chandrababu cheated Kapus in the name of reservations. Many castes are fighting for reservations in the country. But we cannot take any decision as per the Supreme Court verdict. It is the central government that has to take a final call on reservations issue," he added.

Jagan also said the YSRCP promised in their manifesto that they would allocate Rs 2000 crores per annum for Kapu corporation. "Accordingly, we have allocated Rs 2000 crores in our first budget for the same," he said.

The YSRCP chief also claimed that Naidu made "many shallow promises" for the welfare of the Kapu community during 2014 elections but did not fulfill even a single one.

"Chandrababu assured Rs 5000 crores in five years to the community but not even once he spent the funds in full. Chandrababu cheated Kapus in the name of the funds as well as reservations. That's why he failed miserably in the recent elections," Reddy said.

After Reddy's speech, there was a verbal brawl between leaders of the ruling and opposition parties.

In the pandemonium, the speaker adjourned the house for the day.

...
Tags: kapu reservation, chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: File)

Karnataka Congress chief warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features. (Photo: File)

President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: File)

If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

A dharna was staged by the locals outside the police station demanding her release. (Photo: Representational image)
 

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, ‘We have always encouraged students from diverse backgrounds. We nurture them by providing them critical thinking ability.’ (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Raosaheb Patil resigns as Maharashtra BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil named successor

Patil was serving as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra. He was looking after the portfolio of Revenue and Public Works. (Photo: ANI)

Congress member seeks reduction in GST on fertilisers, tractors

Reddy said fertilisers, tractors and machines

Rahul exempted from personal appearance in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday granted exemption from personal appearance by a court here in a criminal defamation case filed by a Gujarat MLA over his 'Modi surname' remark. (Photo: File)

Chandrakant Patil appointed as BJP prez after Raosaheb Patil Danve resigns

Chandrakant is the Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Public Works Department (Excluding Undertakings) in the Maharashtra Government. (Photo: Twitter | @ChDadaPatil | ANI)

Kejriwal, Sisodia get bail in defamation suit filed by BJP's Vijender Gupta

The next date of hearing in the defamation case has been scheduled for July 25. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham