Cricket World Cup 2019

World Africa 16 Jul 2019 'It's me w ...
World, Africa

'It's me who put them into trouble': Jacob Zuma on Gupta family deals

PTI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
He started his long-awaited testimony before Zondo Commission, which is inquiring into allegations of 'state capture' during his rule.
Zuma resigned as president in February last year after huge outcries over his alleged involvement in corrupt and illegal activities that left a number of government departments bankrupt. (Photo: File)
 Zuma resigned as president in February last year after huge outcries over his alleged involvement in corrupt and illegal activities that left a number of government departments bankrupt. (Photo: File)

Johannesburg: Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma has said that he initiated the idea that led to the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family establishing their media empire, which has since collapsed. Zuma said he had conceived the idea of having an "alternative media" in South Africa because "the media in this country is very biased; at all material times, just critical".

He started his long-awaited testimony on Monday before the Zondo Commission, which is inquiring into allegations of "state capture" during his rule.

 

Zuma said the African National Congress had been trying to establish some media as an "alternative" voice, but despite trying by partnering with other people, this had never worked. He had then suggested that a newspaper be set up, which the ANC had agreed to. This led to him approaching the Guptas with the idea.

"They seemed to be warm to the idea," Zuma said, adding that he and ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe met the Guptas to further discuss the idea. "When (the Guptas) were ready with the idea, they said to me, 'Give us a name; we don't know what to call this newspaper'."

He gave them some names of newspapers during the freedom struggle, from which they   selected "The New Age".

"When this paper was operating and really being appreciated in this country to bring in an alternative voice... I wondered whether I could push them further," he said. "I suggested the paper to them; I suggested the (TV) channel."

The Guptas partnered with a media firm in India to set up ANN7 channel, which was closed down after allegations of their involvement in "state capture" emerged.

The "New Age" was first sold to an individual with controversial vendor financing from the Guptas, but also shut down on being economically unviable. "Somebody can then say we were abusing this friendship. It was never the other way round," Zuma said. "It's me who put them into trouble, because I said your paper is so successful and so your TV thing can be successful. They agreed and said it's a good idea and they moved on it. There was no law broken there. There was no wrong thing done," he said.

"ANN7 brought a fresh air in the country in terms of reporting; in terms of putting across progressive ideas," the former president said. "It was never a backdoor thing or there's corruption about it. Never."

Zuma resigned as president in February last year after huge outcries over his alleged involvement in corrupt and illegal activities that left a number of government departments bankrupt. He was replaced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was subsequently re-elected during the national election.

The commission had heard evidence from a number of witnesses, including former ministers of state, implicating Zuma in a range of activities, among them his closeness to the three Gupta brothers who allegedly fleeced a number of government organisations of billions of rand. Zuma has repeatedly denied these allegations.

The family, originally from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, rose to power in IT, mining and media sectors after coming to South Africa as the new democracy dawned under President Nelson Mandela.

They have since relocated to Dubai amid calls for them to come and testify before the Commission. The eldest brother, Ajay Gupta, earlier offered to testify in camera but not in person, which was declined by the chairman of the Commission, Judge Raymond Zondo.

A number of former senior members of government testified that they had been told by the Gupta brothers about their imminent appointment by Zuma about their appointment as ministers even before the former President had called them.

...
Tags: jacob zuma, zondo commission, african national congress, cyril ramaphosa, nelson mandela
Location: South Africa, Eastern Cape


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The 48-year-old former Naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism on April 11, 2017. (Photo: File)

Pakistan legal team in Hague for Kulbushan Jadhav verdict

The report is based on a survey of 2,388 US adults who use Twitter and gave Pew permission to review their personal public-facing accounts, between December 2018 and July 2019. (Photo: File)

One in 5 US Twitter users follows Donald Trump: Survey

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Operations Saaedur Rehman Qureshi confirmed the death toll and said it was likely to rise, the daily reported. (Photo: ANI)

Flash floods in Pakistan leave 28 dead with toll likely to rise

Trump also accused the four Democratic congresswomen, all of whom are women of color, of having 'love' for US 'enemies like Al-Qaeda.' (Photo: File)

If you aren't happy in US, 'leave': Trump on Democratic Congresswomen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

#SareeTwitter: Women across nation are sharing their photos, have you?

Nupur Sharma (L), Priyanka Chaturvedi (C), Nagma (R) (Photo: Twitter)
 

One in 5 US Twitter users follows Donald Trump: Survey

The report is based on a survey of 2,388 US adults who use Twitter and gave Pew permission to review their personal public-facing accounts, between December 2018 and July 2019. (Photo: File)
 

Here's why Bollywood fans can't forget Katrina Kaif's birthday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had appeared together on Shah Rukh Khan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.
 

Skoda launches limited edition Rapid at Rs 6.99 lakh

It also has features such as rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer.
 

Ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 launched at Rs 1.2 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 will be environmentally friendlier and cheaper to run than its petrol-powered counterparts.
 

Garima Abrol, wife of pilot died in Bengaluru to join IAF

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash, has cleared Services Selection Board in Varanasi and may get an opportunity to join the Indian Air Force's academy in Dundigal in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Africa

Congolese city of Goma confirms case of Ebola

Goma is located south of North Kivu and Ituri Provinces, where the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record was first detected a year ago. (Photo: Representative Image/ File)

26 killed in suicide/gun attack at Somalian hotel

A view of the Asasey Hotel that was attacked in Kismayo, Somalia on Saturday. (photo: AP)

Police says gunmen kill six villagers in Nigeria

The gunmen were shouting

44 killed in deadly air strike on Libya migrant centre, sparks outrage

Bodies were strewn on the floor of a hangar in the Tripoli suburb of Tajoura, mixed with the blood-soaked clothes of migrants, an AFP photographer said. (Photo: AFP)

Libya detention centre hit, 40 migrants killed

Bodies of migrants lie amidst debris after an airstrike killed nearly 40 at Tajoura Detention Centre, east of Tripoli early on Wednesday. Nearly 40 migrants were killed and over 70 wounded in the strike, an emergency services spokesman said. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham