Chandrakant Patil appointed as BJP prez after Raosaheb Patil Danve resigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 16, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Mangal Prabhat Lodha appointed as the President of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Chandrakant is the Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Public Works Department (Excluding Undertakings) in the Maharashtra Government. (Photo: Twitter | @ChDadaPatil | ANI)
 Chandrakant is the Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Public Works Department (Excluding Undertakings) in the Maharashtra Government. (Photo: Twitter | @ChDadaPatil | ANI)

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra president, Raosaheb Patil Danve resigned from his post earlier on Tuesday. Soon after that, Chandrakant Patil was appointed as the president of the party.  He is the Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Public Works Department (Excluding Undertakings) in the Maharashtra Government.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha was also appointed as the President of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

 

Swatantra Dev Singh appointed as President of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party.

