Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 16 Jul 2019 If Kargil comes agai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

ANI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
He was then the Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron and was operating from Srinagar.
Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: File)
 Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Twenty years after the Kargil war, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa pointed to the intelligence shortcomings during the 1999 conflict but said the Indian Air Force was "very well ready" for a full spectrum of warfare from sub-conventional to nuclear threats.

Speaking on a seminar organised to mark 20 years of 'Operation Safed Sagar' carried out during the Kargil war, he said the Air Force has evolved and is ready for a full spectrum of warfare where it can tackle sub-conventional to nuclear threats.

 

"..Like all good generals we are prepared to fight the last war. If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared... IAF has evolved in a manner slowly. The force is ready for a full spectrum warfare from sub-conventional to nuclear warfare," Dhanoa said on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War.

He was then the Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron and was operating from Srinagar and reminisced the air action that took place during the Kargil conflict.

Commenting on the aerial superiority enjoyed by the IAF in the Kargil war, the air chief said, "Pakistani documents that came out ten years after the Kargil conflict show that they always lamented the fact that we had a superior beyond visual range strike advantage and that is why they were staying away from us."

"The fire and forget BVRs came in the Su-30, MiG 29 UPG but their decision cycle being faster than us they were able to upgrade their technology at a rate faster than us and ours is starting just now," Dhanoa said.

Highlighting the intelligence gap during the Kargil war, Dhanoa saide "I confirmed when later I came in as Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Intelligence) that we had no clue that the entire Pakistani Air Force had deployed, if you read their literature, on May 14. This fact was not known and May 14-15 in Bhatinda, we were not told about it."

Highlighting the precision strike capability of the force displayed during the Balakot airstrikes, Dhanoa said, "In case required, we can do all-weather bombing even through clouds very accurately."

"We have seen an attack carried out on the February 26 that we are capable of carrying out precision strike from standoff distances and very accurately," said Dhanoa while listing the precision attack capabilities acquired by the IAF after the Kargil conflict.

The IAF Chief also spoke about the operational limitations that existed in 1999 and the innovative ways adopted by the IAF to overcome the difficulties during the conflict.

At the seminar, former chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis also spoke on the situations faced by the service during the 1999 war and how they were overcome to win the battle.

...
Tags: b s dhanoa, kargil war
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the 225-member assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101 if the resignations are accepted. (Photo: File)

Karnataka Congress chief warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

The additional complex built with a total built-up area of 1,80,700 square metres and imbibed technology intensive features. (Photo: File)

President to inaugurate SC's new annexe building on Wednesday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu said that his government had decided to provide reservations to the Kapu community without hampering the interests of backward classes. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy lock horns over Kapu reservation

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Vijay Deverakonda slams reporter for asking Rashmika Mandanna about her break-up

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: Sunoj Ninan Mathew)
 

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Bihar is witnessing floods as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rainfall in the past few days. (Photo: ANI)
 

Former Indian Air Force employee donates Rs 1.08 crore to Defence Ministry

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Airman C B R Prasad on Monday and received the cheque from him. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ranchi: Court grants bail to student, directs her to distribute copies of Quran

A dharna was staged by the locals outside the police station demanding her release. (Photo: Representational image)
 

JNU guard cracks university entrance, to study Russian

Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, ‘We have always encouraged students from diverse backgrounds. We nurture them by providing them critical thinking ability.’ (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

516 fishermen, 32 indian boats repatriated by coast guard from Bangladesh

The ICG added, 'This samaritan gesture from BCG comes at a time when the visit of delegation of the Bangladesh Coast Guard to India is underway for Annual Zonal/Regional Commanders meeting in Kolkata'. (Photo: File)

Madras HC allows jailed Saravana Bhavan founder to shift to private hospital

While upholding the life sentence awarded to Rajagopal for murdering an employee in October 2001 to marry his wife, the Supreme Court had ordered him to surrender in the trial court on July 7. (Photo: File)

Well prepared for a Kargil-like conflict again: Dhanoa

The Army has planned celebratory events across the country from July 25-27 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the conflict. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Illegal building demolished in Indore

Dust rose up in the air as the structure came crashing down with a thud in the densely-populated area. (Photo: ANI)

Have to eat rats to survive, claim locals in flood-affected Bihar village

Talla Murmur, a local, said, ‘We are dependent on rats only to fill our stomachs. All my family members eat rats as they are easy to find in the floods.’ (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham