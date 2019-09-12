News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Global trade war: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed an apparent olive branch from Beijing in the grinding trade war between the two nations, which came weeks before negotiations are due to resume.

Read | 'Big move': Trump praises China tariff exemptions as trade talks approach

Jayalalitha's samadhi decked up: In reverence and devotion to late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, a party leader held his son's wedding ceremony at the premises of her samadhi on the Marina beach here on Wednesday.

Read | AIADMK leader decks up Jayalalitha's samadhi, turns it into son's wedding venue

Chandrababu Niadu, his son under house arrest: Amid the political drama in Andhra Pradesh, police have put up notice outside former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence stating that the father and son will be under house arrest for next 24 hours. The police said that the move was to maintain law and order.

Read | Andhra: Naidu, son to stay under house arrest to 'maintain law, order'

SC on Bihar shelter sex assault case: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of forty four girls who were sexually assaulted at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur with their families.

Read | Reunite 8 girls of Bihar shelter home with their families: SC to state govt

Karnataka Dy CM defends traffic fines: In a bizarre explanation, one of the three Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Govind Karjol said that accidents happen not because of bad roads but because roads are in a good conditions.

Read | ‘Accidents happen due to good roads, not bad ones’: Karnataka Dy CM Karjol

9/11 attack anniversary: Remembering the victims of the 9/11 attack, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to hit the Taliban "harder than ever", just days after he cancelled peace talks with the militants in Afghanistan, where the terrorist group al-Qaeda conceived the deadly strike.

Read | On 9/11 anniversary, Donald Trump says US will hit Taliban 'harder than ever'

Chinmayanand summoned: Former Union minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand, who has been accused of rape by a 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh law student, has been summoned and would be questioned

Read | Rape accused Chinmayanand summoned, will be probed: report

Donald Trump on Iran situation: President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against further uranium enrichment but left open the possibility the US could lift sanctions to pave the way to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani.

Read | 'Very, very dangerous': Trump warns Iran but doesn't rule out lifting sanctions

Pakistan confesses its failure on resolving Kashmir issue: Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.

Read | Failed to convince international community over Kashmir issue: Pak Interior Minister

Indian Army vs Chinese Army: Ahead of a massive military exercise planned along the China border by India, soldiers of Indian and Chinese Army were engaged in a face-off near the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh but disengaged after talks between the two sides there.

Read | Indian, Chinese troops end face-off after talks in Ladakh

Shahjahanpur law student accuses evident tampering: The Shahjahanpur law student, who has alleged that the former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand raped her and sexually assaulted her for a year, said on Wednesday that some of the evidence she had collected against him was missing from her hostel room.

Read | ‘Evidence’ against Chinmayanad missing from student’s hostel room: report

INX Media case: Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. The top court, however, scheduled the next date of hearing on September 23.

Read | INX case: HC seeks CBI reply on ex-FM's bail, next hearing on Sept 23

Nitin Gadkari backs Nirmala Sitharaman's millennial remark: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari backed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle.

Read | One of the reasons: Gadkari backs Sitharaman's remark on auto sector slowdown

Sonia Gandhi at party of general secretaries: With a slew of resignations hitting the Congress over the past few months, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the leaders who had gone out.

Read | 'Those who left Congress showed opportunistic character': Sonia Gandhi

Truck with arms in Kathua captured: Three people suspected to be militants were arrested with six weapons in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. It was reportedly being carried out to disturb the peace in the valley.

Read | Kathua: 3 suspected militants arrested with arms and ammunition in truck

Doctor's official comment on tabrez Ansari's death: One of the doctors who was among a team that performed an autopsy on 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand said he died of a cardiac arrest. On Tuesday, the police dropped murder charges from the 11 accused which fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, they filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder which fall under Section 304 of the IPC.

Read | J'khand: Doctor says Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by mob, died of cardiac arrest

Mamata Banerjee warns BJP over NRC: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC and said she would never allow the exercise in the state. The Trinamool Congress supremo, challenged BJP leaders to touch even one citizen of West Bengal in the name of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We will never allow NRC in Bengal. We will not allow them to divide the people on religious and caste lines. We will not accept NRC in Assam. She led the protest march from Sinthee to Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 kilometre away, in North Kolkata to protest against the NRC in Assam.

Read | Don't play with fire in name of NRC: Mamata Banerjee warns BJP

Chidambaram's surrender application tomorrow: A special court on Thursday reserved its order on former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram's application seeking to surrender to the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case after hearing arguments from both sides. Justice Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce his order on Friday.

Read | Court to pronounce order on Chidambaram's surrender application tomorrow

Vadra's plea to go to abroad tomorrow: A special CBI court on Thursday reserved its order on the application of businessman Robert Vadra seeking permission to travel abroad. Justice Arvind Kumar will pronounce his order in the matter at 2 pm on Friday. Vadra is accused in a money laundering case and has been granted anticipatory bail. He has also been given protection from arrest on the condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court.

Read | CBI court to pronounce order tomorrow on Robert Vadra's plea to go abroad

MEA responds to Pakistan's claims: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday spoke to the media on a number of pressing issues. Beginning with Pakistan's decision to not give India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for the second time, he said, "We will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels."

Read | 'Terrorist centre' Pak's concerns about human rights is audacious: India

Modi in Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi after inaugurating a series of welfare schemes and some of the major developmental projects in the state. He inaugurated a newly constructed building of Jharkhand Assembly at Kute gram in Ranchi. The PM inaugurated the building in the presence of Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das. It is the dubbed as the first paperless Assembly in the country.

Read | ‘Pledge to rein in corruption, fight for rights of Muslim sisters’: Modi

Pakistan to charge for Kartarpur visit: Pakistan on Thursday said that pilgrims will be charged USD 20 as service charge for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. "Pakistan will charge USD 20 per person as service fees, not entrance fees, for Kartarpur Corridor," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a weekly briefing.

Read | Pakistan to charge Kartarpur pilgrims USD 20 as service fee

No second consular access to Jadhav: Dr Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said on Thursday, "There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav."

Read | No second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan