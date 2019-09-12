J'khand: Doctor says Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by mob, died of cardiac arrest

Ansari, 24 was allegedly beaten for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle. In a purported video, he is seen being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. He died four days later after succumbing to his injuries in a hospital. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mumbai: One of the doctors who was among a team that performed an autopsy on 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand said he died of a cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, the police dropped murder charges from the 11 accused which fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, they filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder which fall under Section 304 of the IPC.

Police dropped murder charges against the men accused in the fatal attack on Ansari as post mortem reports stated that he died of cardiac arrest.

Dr B Mardi who conducted the autopsy said that it was not him alone but a team of doctors who arrived at the conclusion, NDTV reported.

He also said had beatings been the sole cause of death, Ansari would have died soon after he was attacked.

"But he was beaten on 17th night and he died on 22nd morning. And between that he was walking and talking. We were not in the jail, but were told he was fine inside the jail," Bardi said.

He further said that stress due to injury could be one of the causes of cardiac arrest. The doctors also said that there was no poison present in his body.

Ansari, 24 was allegedly beaten for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle. In a purported video, he is seen being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. He died four days later after succumbing to his injuries in a hospital.

