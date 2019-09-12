Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 J'khand: Doctor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J'khand: Doctor says Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by mob, died of cardiac arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 4:08 pm IST
Dr B Mardi who conducted the autopsy said that it was not him alone but a team of doctors who arrived at the conclusion.
Ansari, 24 was allegedly beaten for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle. In a purported video, he is seen being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. He died four days later after succumbing to his injuries in a hospital. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Ansari, 24 was allegedly beaten for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle. In a purported video, he is seen being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. He died four days later after succumbing to his injuries in a hospital. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mumbai: One of the doctors who was among a team that performed an autopsy on 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand said he died of a cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, the police dropped murder charges from the 11 accused which fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

However, they filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder which fall under Section 304 of the IPC.

Police dropped murder charges against the men accused in the fatal attack on Ansari as post mortem reports stated that he died of cardiac arrest.

Dr B Mardi who conducted the autopsy said that it was not him alone but a team of doctors who arrived at the conclusion, NDTV reported.

He also said had beatings been the sole cause of death, Ansari would have died soon after he was attacked.

"But he was beaten on 17th night and he died on 22nd morning. And between that he was walking and talking. We were not in the jail, but were told he was fine inside the jail," Bardi said.

He further said that stress due to injury could be one of the causes of cardiac arrest. The doctors also said that there was no poison present in his body.

Ansari, 24 was allegedly beaten for hours on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle. In a purported video, he is seen being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. He died four days later after succumbing to his injuries in a hospital.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tabrez ansari, mob attack, jai shri ram
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Mamata led the protest march from Sinthee to Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 kilometre away, in North Kolkata to protest against the NRC in Assam. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata warns BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC

A senior Delhi Police official said they received a complaint at a police station in south district which has been forwarded to the special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

BJP standing with Chinmayanand, media turning blind eye to issue: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that on one hand the BJP was pushing for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, on the other hand, it was behind demolition of the Ravidas temple. (Photo: PTI)

Ravidas temple demolition case: AAP blames BJP of having anti-Dalit mentality

‘Pakistan sponsored terror continues to be up to mischief. According to SSP Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir ): A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua, more details are awaited,’ Singh tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Jitendra Singh slam Pak after truck loaded with arms seized in Kashmir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)
 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
 

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)
 

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan, Deepika Padukone seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Rs 10,000 Samsung phone to get AMOLED screen, ultra-wide cam, fast charging and USB-C

The Galaxy M10s will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, unlike the smaller LCD screen of the M10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)

Pakistan skips Military Medicine Conference hosted by India for SCO states

The conference is being attended by about 27 international and 40 Indian delegates. (Photo: ANI)

Money laundering case: DK Shivakumar daughter reaches ED office

A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department. (Photo: ANI)

Chinese ambassador meets BJP working president JP Nadda

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, met BJP working president JP Nadda in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Madras HC refuses to extend parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini

Nalini, lodged in prison for the past 28 years, was released from Vellore Central Prison on July 25, after the court had granted her parole for 30 days. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham