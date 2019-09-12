Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 AIADMK leader decks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK leader decks up Jayalalitha's samadhi, turns it into son's wedding venue

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 8:27 am IST
The couple sat right in front of the samadhi — on the pathway used to circumambulate the mausoleum — for the wedding ceremony.
The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: In reverence and devotion to late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, a party leader held his son's wedding ceremony at the premises of her samadhi on the Marina beach here on Wednesday.

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony.

 

The couple sat right in front of the samadhi — on the pathway used to circumambulate the mausoleum — for the wedding ceremony in the accompaniment of friends and relatives.

As the auspicious music of 'nadaswaram' was played, a priest chanted hyms and the marriage was solemnised with the groom tying the mangalsutra around the bride's neck. Also, an 'arti' was performed as a mark of respect to the departed leader as the couple prostrated before the mausoleum.

Party workers said the marriage at 'Amma's'(Jayalalithaa) mausoleum gave them the satisfaction of the wedding being blessed by the late leader. Using flowers, two-leaves symbol of the AIADMK was drawn in green on the samadhi's floor and the portrait of Jayalalithaa was decorated with garlands.

Party sources said special permission was obtained from authorities to solemnise the marriage at the mausoleum. Veteran party leader A Thamizh Magan Hussain, former State Minister S Gokula Indira presided over the wedding, attended by party workers among others.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and was buried behind the memorial of her mentor and AIADMK founder leader M G Ramachandran abutting the Marina Beach.

...
Tags: aiadmk, j jayalalithaa, s p sambasivaraman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Nehru was wrong on J&K, Sardar Patel was right: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Andhra Pradesh government will introduce English medium from Class 1 to Class 8 from the next academic year and the necessary training will be imparted to teachers. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt to introduce English medium from next academic year in Andhra

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)

Mumbai auto driver arrested for flashing, masturbating in front of woman

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Wednesday questioned the perception that Muslims

'Why dont Muslims feel safe when other minorities do?' asks RSS leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Car in Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy hits motorcycle, kills 6-year-old in Rajasthan

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)

Elevated corridor: BJP leader sniffs a scam

N.R. Ramesh.

Bengaluru: Sensitise students on water conservation, schools told

The government has also issued directions to all urban local bodies, panchayat raj institutions, agriculture, horticulture and forest departments to assist education department grow plants in the school premises.

Prajwal gets Karnataka HC notice through newspaper ad

Prajwal R.

BS Yediyurappa relaxes sand mining curbs

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyyurappa participated in Forest Martyrs Day at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham