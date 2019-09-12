Nation Politics 12 Sep 2019 INX case: HC seeks C ...
Nation, Politics

INX case: HC seeks CBI reply on ex-FM's bail, next hearing on Sept 23

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Congress leader also withdrew from high court his plea challenging trial court's order remanding him to judicial custody till September 19.
Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. (Photo: File)
 Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking reply on bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail order given by the trial court in INX Media case. The top court, however, scheduled the next date of hearing on September 23.

Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Chidambaram's bail plea in which he has claimed that it was the case of "political vendetta".

 

The 73-year old-Congress leader also withdrew from the high court his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to judicial custody till September 19.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chidambaram, congress, inx media case, indrani mukherjea, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Thursday withdrew his habeas corpus plea challenging his detention before the Delhi High Court. (Photo: File)

Shah Faesal withdraws plea challenging detention from Delhi HC

'Journalists are not there just for praising wearing blindfolds. Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government,' Priyanka Gandhi wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi's govt, says 'it constantly attacks journalists'

The BJD and the BJP fought the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state in April-May as bitter rivals. (Photo: File)

'Patnaik became CM with our blessings,' says Odisha BJP leader, sparks row

'The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as a shield,' Jamiat in its resolution said. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Kashmir humara hai aur humara rahega', says Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)
 

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan, Deepika Padukone seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Rs 10,000 Samsung phone to get AMOLED screen, ultra-wide cam, fast charging and USB-C

The Galaxy M10s will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, unlike the smaller LCD screen of the M10.
 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Evidence’ against Chinmayanad missing from student’s hostel room: report

The Shahjahanpur law student, who has alleged that the former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand raped her and sexually assaulted her for a year, said on Wednesday that some of the evidence she had collected against him was missing from her hostel room. (Photo: File)

Indian, Chinese troops end face-off after talks in Ladakh

Ahead of a massive military exercise planned along the China border by India, soldiers of Indian and Chinese Army were engaged in a face-off near the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh but disengaged after talks between the two sides there. (Representational Image)

'If needed beat officials but cheating with farmers won't be tolerated': Cong MLA

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Wednesday said cheating with farmers will not be tolerated even if we need to 'beat officials with shoes'. (Photo: ANI)

Sushil Modi is Nitish Kumar's man: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Nehru was wrong on J&K, Sardar Patel was right: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham