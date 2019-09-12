Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 ‘Accidents hap ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Accidents happen due to good roads, not bad ones’: Karnataka Dy CM Karjol

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 12, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
'A majority of the accidents occur on highways. I don't support levying high fines,' Karjol added.
Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.'(Photo: ANI)
 Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.'(Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In a bizarre explanation, one of the three Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Govind Karjol said that accidents happen not because of bad roads but because roads are in a good conditions. He was explaining his government’s decision to reduce steep fines for traffic offenders that was introduced by the Centre under the new law.

Speaking to reporters in Kannada, Karjol said, “Every year, around 10,000 accidents are reported in the state. The media blames it on bad roads. But, I believe it is due to good roads.”

 

"A majority of the accidents occur on highways. I don't support levying high fines. We will make a decision on the revision of the fines during cabinet meetings," he added.

A number of states including BJP-ruled states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa have decided to slash the heavy fines on "humanitarian" grounds.

Last month, Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi - were appointed as three Deputy Chief Ministers in B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: govind karjol, traffic violation, bs yediyurappa, laxman savadi
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Thursday withdrew his habeas corpus plea challenging his detention before the Delhi High Court. (Photo: File)

Shah Faesal withdraws plea challenging detention from Delhi HC

'Journalists are not there just for praising wearing blindfolds. Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government,' Priyanka Gandhi wrote. (Photo: File | ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Yogi's govt, says 'it constantly attacks journalists'

The BJD and the BJP fought the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state in April-May as bitter rivals. (Photo: File)

'Patnaik became CM with our blessings,' says Odisha BJP leader, sparks row

'The enemy has made Kashmir a battlefield using Kashmiris as a shield,' Jamiat in its resolution said. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Kashmir humara hai aur humara rahega', says Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)
 

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan, Deepika Padukone seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Rs 10,000 Samsung phone to get AMOLED screen, ultra-wide cam, fast charging and USB-C

The Galaxy M10s will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, unlike the smaller LCD screen of the M10.
 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reunite 8 girls of Bihar shelter home with their families: SC to state govt

The bench asked Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to prepare a status report with respect to the remaining girls and submit it before the court in eight weeks. (Representational Image)

'This shouldn't be happening,' says SC on Ayodhya lawyer receiving threat messages

The moment the bench assembled to commence hearing in the decades old politically sensitive case on 22nd day, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board and others. (Photo: File)

'I'm the victim,' says Congress MLA who is accused of abusing Air India's woman staff

The state-run airline said it will initiate further action once the findings of the probe are known, even as the ruling party MLA, Vinod Chandrakar, denied the charges of misconduct and claimed that in fact it was he who was the victim in the entire episode. (Photo: Twitter)

Mamata's TMC to hold protest against NRC, 'divisive politics of BJP' in Bengal

Banerjee had earlier said, 'My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process.' (Photo: File)

Andhra: Naidu, son to stay under house arrest to 'maintain law, order'

On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham