Nation Current Affairs 12 Sep 2019 Andhra: Naidu, son t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra: Naidu, son to stay under house arrest to 'maintain law, order'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 12, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Wed morning began with police laying siege to Naidu’s home and later Naidu and his son were placed under house arrest.
On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. (Photo: File)
 On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Amid the political drama in Andhra Pradesh, police have put up notice outside former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence stating that the father and son will be under house arrest for next 24 hours. The police said that the move was to maintain law and order.

Read | 'He was creating law and order situation': AP DGP on Naidu's house arrest

 

On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. Talking to media inside his residence, Naidu termed the police action as “atrocious” and “unprecedented in history”, reported News18.

Read | You can't control us with arrests, Chandrababu Naidu warns govt, police

The Wednesday morning began with the police laying siege to Naidu’s home and later Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were placed under house arrest.

Read | Chandrababu Naidu, his son under house arrest ahead of TDP rally

Apart from the TDP chief and his son, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and Rajya Sabha member K Ravindra Kumar were detained by the police on the Prakasam Barrage as they tried to proceed towards Naidu's house. Telugu Desam Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu, who managed to reach Naidu's residence area on a two-wheeler, was stopped from going in and later taken into custody.

Several other leaders were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody by police.

Simultaneously, some leaders of the ruling YSR Congress were also detained in Guntur as they too gave a call for a similar programme as a counter to the TDP’s protest.

...
Tags: tdp, ysr congress, chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, nara lokesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Ahead of a massive military exercise planned along the China border by India, soldiers of Indian and Chinese Army were engaged in a face-off near the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh but disengaged after talks between the two sides there. (Representational Image)

Indian, Chinese troops end face-off after talks in Ladakh

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which came into effect on September 1, made several far-reaching changes on existing traffic penalty charts. (Representational Image)

After Gujarat, other BJP states decide to slash traffic violation fines

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Wednesday said cheating with farmers will not be tolerated even if we need to 'beat officials with shoes'. (Photo: ANI)

'If needed beat officials but cheating with farmers won't be tolerated': Cong MLA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Sushil Modi is Nitish Kumar's man: Tejashwi Yadav



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Gujarat, other BJP states decide to slash traffic violation fines

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which came into effect on September 1, made several far-reaching changes on existing traffic penalty charts. (Representational Image)

Sonia Gandhi to chair meeting of Congress top brass today

According to sources, the meeting agenda would revolve around Gandhi Jayanti preparations, membership drive and party worker training. (Photo: File)

Mumbai auto driver arrested for flashing, masturbating in front of woman

Memon was traced to Malvani after sustained efforts for days by the crime branch officials who kept looking for him in Malad, Malvani, Goregoan, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Dahisar check naka areas after CCTV footages yielded no clue. (Representational Image)

AIADMK leader decks up Jayalalitha's samadhi, turns it into son's wedding venue

The final resting place of Jayalalithaa was decked up for the occasion with a colourful array of flowers and garlands as S P Sambasivaraman alias Satish, son of city based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, tied the knot with R Deepika in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

Car in Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy hits motorcycle, kills 6-year-old in Rajasthan

Mohan Bhagwat, who gets Z plus security cover, was on a trip to Alwar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham