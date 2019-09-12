Andhra: Naidu, son to stay under house arrest to 'maintain law, order'

On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Amid the political drama in Andhra Pradesh, police have put up notice outside former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence stating that the father and son will be under house arrest for next 24 hours. The police said that the move was to maintain law and order.

On Wednesday, a large contingent of police, tied the main gate of Naidu’s home with ropes and had also shut other gates to prevent him from coming out. Talking to media inside his residence, Naidu termed the police action as “atrocious” and “unprecedented in history”, reported News18.

The Wednesday morning began with the police laying siege to Naidu’s home and later Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were placed under house arrest.

Apart from the TDP chief and his son, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and Rajya Sabha member K Ravindra Kumar were detained by the police on the Prakasam Barrage as they tried to proceed towards Naidu's house. Telugu Desam Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu, who managed to reach Naidu's residence area on a two-wheeler, was stopped from going in and later taken into custody.

Several other leaders were either placed under house arrest or taken into custody by police.

Simultaneously, some leaders of the ruling YSR Congress were also detained in Guntur as they too gave a call for a similar programme as a counter to the TDP’s protest.