'He was creating law and order situation': AP DGP on Naidu's house arrest

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DG Sawang on Wednesday said that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as he was creating tensions and disturbing law and order.

"N Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as his actions were increasing tensions and creating disturbances to law and order in Palnadu, Guntur. Police didn't take him into preventive custody for fighting against the policies of state government," he said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention at a time when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Following the house arrest, he sat on a hunger strike in protest.

Andhra Pradesh police have put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by YSRCP. Police said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Meanwhile, TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging in political violence after coming to power in May.

It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.