News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

India-Pakistan ties: After Pakistan has taken cognisable action against India-focussed terror groups, India has started to recognise its western neighbour’s changed stance. Pakistan has started to act on terror outfits as it feared getting blacklisted by the FATF.

Arvind on overestimation of estimates: Arvind Subramanian, Narendra Modi government's former chief economic adviser, has deduced that India's economic growth rate has been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points between 2011-12 and 2016-17 due to a change in methodology for calculating GDP.

Mamata Banerjee on Tripathi meeting PM Modi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, 'I respect the Governor but every post has its constitutional limit. Bengal is being defamed. If you want to save Bengal and its culture come together. A plan is being hatched to turn Bengal into Gujarat. Bengal is not Gujarat.'

After 137 years, Sagrada Familia is now legal: Construction of Barcelona's Sagrada Familia may have started 137 years ago, but the emblematic basilica only got a building permit on Friday. In a quirk of history, authorities only discovered in 2016 that the building that draws millions of visitors every year had never had planning permission since construction began in 1882.

Global trade war: China will respond firmly if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said further tariffs were ready to kick in if no deal was reached at June’s G-20 summit.

Cyclone Vayu: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. The Gujarat government is on high alert.

Supreme Court on arrest of Uttar Pradesh journalist: The court said, “Opinions may vary, he (Prashant) probably should not have published or written that tweet, but on what basis was he arrested. This is not murder.”

"Liberty of citizen is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. It is guaranteed by the constitution and it cannot be infringed,” the court added.

Protem Speaker: BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar will be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

As the interim speaker, he will administer the oath of office to newly elected Lok Sabha members and also preside over the first meeting of the Lok Sabha, in which the Speaker will be elected.

Mike Pompeo calls ties with India incredibly important: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that his visit to New Delhi this month will be focused on advancing the "incredibly important" ties with India which is a significant part of President Donald Trump's strategy in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Pompeo would leave for New Delhi on June 24.

Mamata Banerjee unveils Vidyasagar’s statue: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday garland the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a ceremonial programme at the Hare School ground in College Street.

