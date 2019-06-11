Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Vayu to turn into severe storm today

Published Jun 11, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 11:08 am IST
The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into Arabian Sea and asked those in deep-sea areas to return to the coast.
The wind speeds will also increase over the next three days. (Photo: PTI)
 The wind speeds will also increase over the next three days. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A deep depression formed over the Arabian Sea on Monday afternoon is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Konkan region, Goa and the Lakshadweep islands, IMD stated.

The weather department warned that it will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday afternoon and a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

 

“The deep depression is currently away from the coast and travelling north-northwestwards. It is being closely monitored by IMD and might make landfall in Gujarat, but even if it does not, it is close enough to the landmass that the impact of cyclone will be felt along the Western coast,” said Dr K Sathi Devi, a scientist at the IMD.

The wind speeds will also increase over the next three days. This will result in rough seas along and off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, south Maharashtra, and south Gujarat.

The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into Arabian Sea and asked those in deep-sea areas to return to the coast.

Photo: Representative image

Centre approves construction of buds under Kaleswaram project

Kanojia was arrested after a complaint was filed alleging that he tried to 'malign' the Chief Minister’s image. (Photo: Facebook)

Opinions vary, this isn't murder: SC orders immediate release of UP scribe

He tweeted: 'If every journalist who files a false report or peddles fake, vicious RSS/BJP sponsored propaganda about me is put in jail, most newspapers/ news channels would face a severe staff shortage.' (Photo: File)

UP CM behaving foolishly, needs to release arrested journalists: Rahul

BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. (Representational Image)

BJP claims its party worker killed in Howrah for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'



