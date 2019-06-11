Cricket World Cup 2019

BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar to be Protem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Published Jun 11, 2019
The oath to the newly-elected members will be administered on the first two days and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19.
As the interim speaker, he will administer the oath of office to newly elected Lok Sabha members and also preside over the first meeting of the Lok Sabha, in which the Speaker will be elected. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: BJP MP Dr Virendra Kumar will be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

As the interim speaker, he will administer the oath of office to newly elected Lok Sabha members and also preside over the first meeting of the Lok Sabha, in which the Speaker will be elected.

 

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will begin on June 17. The oath to the newly-elected members will be administered on the first two days and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.

