After Amitabh Bachchan, Singer Adnan Sami's Twitter handle gets hacked

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2019, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 5:29 pm IST
The cyber attacker has also changed the profile pic, cover photo and Twitter bio of the singer's account.
Mumbai: After Amitabh Bachchan, singer Adnan Sami has become the target of a hacking group. Yes, Adnan Sami's Twitter account got hacked by a pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group.

Notably, the cyber attacker has also changed the profile pic, cover photo and Twitter bio of the singer's account. Like Amitabh, the hacking pattern of the attack is the same.

 

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked, DP changed to Pakistan PM

See the tweet here:

Screenshots of Adnan Sami's hacked Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)Screenshots of Adnan Sami's hacked Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)

