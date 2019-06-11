'Bengal is being defamed': Mamata on WB Guv Tripathi meeting PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was speaking at the ceremonial program arranged for the re-installing the bust of Ishar Chandra Vidyasagar at Hare School ground at College Street. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: At the ceremonial event held at the Hare School ground at College Street for the re-installing the bust of Ishar Chandra Vidyasagar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, 'I respect the Governor but every post has its constitutional limit. Bengal is being defamed. If you want to save Bengal and its culture come together. A plan is being hatched to turn Bengal into Gujarat. Bengal is not Gujarat.'

This comes soon after West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.