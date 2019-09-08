Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 9:03 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

Ram Jethmalani passes away: Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. He was 95 years old. Jethmalani was under medical supervision for the past two weeks.

Read | Former law minister and senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Journey of Ram Jethmalani: From a court in Karachi to the Supreme Court of India and heading the law ministry. Here is the how Jethmalani's life unfolded.

Read | Remembering Jethmalani: From courtroom to Raisina Hill, arguing with conviction

US-Taliban talks suspended: US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, said he called off peace negotiations with the Taliban after the group claimed responsibility for the Kabul car bombing which killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

Read | Peace talks between US-Afghanistan called off after Kabul attack

Political and legal bigwigs pay last respect to Ram Jethmalani: Several political leaders across all parties and legal friends of former Union minister paid tribute to him, who passed away at the age of 95 after battling with illness for past two weeks.

Read | Nation mourns demise of legal stalwart Ram Jethmalani

US lauds ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission: Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India.

Read | 'A huge step forward for India': US on Chandrayaan-2 mission

Another blow to Boris Johnson government: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a fresh blow Saturday when senior minister Amber Rudd quit her work and pensions post in protest at his handling of the Brexit crisis.

Read | Senior UK minister Amber Rudd quits in fresh blow for Boris Johnson

Amit Shah on Article 371: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, while addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council in Assam, asserted that the Centre will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East. Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two,  Shah said

Read | Centre will not alter Article 371: Amit Shah confirms to Northeast

Sri Lanka Navy drive out TN fisherman: More than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday. The naval personnel also snapped fishing nets of several boats. The fishermen returned to the shore this morning without a catch.

Read | Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lanka Navy, fishing nets cut

Shashi Tharoor on Cong's woes in Hindi heartland: Asserting that the Congress has a duty to defend secular space, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the answer to the party's woes in Hindi heartland does not lie in "majority appeasement" or offering some sort of a "Hindutva Lite" like a "Coke Lite" as such a pursuit will only end up in being "Congress Zero".

Read | Hindutva not an answer to Hindi heartland, Cong's duty to defend secular: Tharoor

Telangana cabient expansion: Sircilla MLA and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao, and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao took oath as ministers in state Cabinet in Hyderabad on Sunday. K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations in today's cabinet expansion to fill up all the nominated posts with full-time incumbents in order to strengthen the administration.

Read | Telangana: K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao take oath as ministers in state Cabinet

Jethmalani cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Sunday in the presence of family members, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, prominent politicians and friends.

Read | Eminent jurist Ram Jethmalani cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over various fronts as it completed 100 days in office.

Read | Ravaged economy: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi on 100th day

ISRO still trying to contact Vikram lander: ISRO is continuing its efforts to restore link with Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram', but experts say time is running out and possibility of re-establishing communication looks "less and less probable."

Read | Hopes fading on re-establishing link with lander Vikram: ISRO scientist

Tags: ram jethmalani, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, rahul gandhi, chandrayaan-2
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


