Nation Politics 08 Sep 2019 Nation mourns demise ...
Nation, Politics

Nation mourns demise of legal stalwart Ram Jethmalani

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited Jethmalani's residence to day morning to pay his respects.
After the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid last respect at his residence in the national capital, New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
  After the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid last respect at his residence in the national capital, New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: After the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid last respect at his residence in the national capital, New Delhi.

Stating that he is deeply pained to know about the passing away of Jethmalani, Amit Shah tweeted that "we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life".

 

"Ram Jethmalani ji's passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited Jethmalani's residence to day morning to pay his respects.

(Photo: Twitter/ ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

However, several political leaders across all parties paid tribute to the former Union minister Jethmalani, who passed away at the age of 95 after battling with illness for past two weeks.

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani Ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

"Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences" tweeted Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Expressing grief over the death of "legal luminary" Jethmalani, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Jethmalani will be remembered as a great legal expert who had handled high-profile cases in his long and illustrious career. May his soul rest in peace," Reddy said in a statement.

Born in Sindh province, Jethamalani fought numerous high profile legal cases in the Supreme Court and numerous high courts.

His first noticeable case was in 1959 when he was the public prosecutor in the K M Nanavati case vs State of Maharashtra case.

He also defended the LTTE militants who had assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He also represented Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in stock market scams.

He also defended the death penalty of Afzal Guru and represented Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lall murder case.

He successfully contested two parliamentary elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mumbai.

He headed the law ministry and urban development ministry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He, however, contested against Vajpayee in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow constituency.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the USA. His another daughter Rani Jethmalani had pre-deceased him.

...
Tags: ram jethmalani, amit shah, lawyer, ravi shankar prasad, jagam mohan reddy, naidu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra minister blames TDP for not notifying Amaravati

The reason behind the move is an improved Zomato platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries that has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries, the company said in a statement. (Representational Image)

Zomato lays off 541 employees across several teams as automation improves

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that nodal officers will now be appointed at the district level to ensure the safety of the women. (Photo: File)

Nodal officers at district level for women safety: Yogi Adityanath

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi's Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). (Representational Image)

DCW busts sex racket at spa centre in Delhi, case registered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nodal officers at district level for women safety: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that nodal officers will now be appointed at the district level to ensure the safety of the women. (Photo: File)

Andhra minister blames TDP for not notiifying Amaravati

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (Photo: ANI)

Amarinder Singh bans TV serial telecast in Punjab amid violent protests

A day-long bandh by the Valmiki community against the telecast of a controversial TV serial provoked incidents of violence in parts of Punjab on Saturday in which a man was shot at in Jalandhar. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Cabinet expansion today; senior TRS members to get key posts

a meeting of State Cabinet is scheduled for Sunday evening to approve the budget. (Photo: File)

Milind Deora failed to perform, energise Congress cadre: Sanjay Nirupam

Deora was appointed as the MRCC chief weeks before voting of the 2019 general elections. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham